Pacific FC hosts FC Edmonton April 11, 2020 in Langford, B.C. (The Canadian Press photo)

Canadian Premier League announces 2020 home dates for eight-team circuit

Pacific FC hosts FC Edmonton on April 11 in Langford

Atletico Ottawa fans will have to wait until May 16 to see their new Canadian Premier League team in action at home.

The CPL announced Thursday its second season will open April 11 and end Oct. 3. Each club will play 28 games — 14 at home and 14 away — during a regular season that ends Oct. 3.

The eight-team league has released dates for its home openers, with the full season schedule to come Friday.

The league says more than 90 per cent of the matches will be played on weekends or holidays.

ALSO READ: Pacific FC parts ways with head coach before season’s end

Opening day April 11 sees Hamilton’s Forge FC hosting Calgary’s Cavalry FC in a rematch of last year’s final won by Forge FC. Pacific FC hosts FC Edmonton the same day in Langford, B.C.

York 9 FC’s home opener is April 13 against HFX Wanderers FC in Toronto. The Battle of Alberta goes April 18 when FC Edmonton hosts Cavalry FC.

April 25 sees Cavalry FC’s home opener against York 9 FC while HFX Wanderers host Atletico Ottawa. Valour FC opens the home half of its schedule May 2 against Atletico Ottawa in Winnipeg.

The new Ottawa franchise opens at home against HFX Wanderers on May 16.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pacific FCsoccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Young Island skiers pick up medals at second Teck BC Cup in Prince George

Just Posted

Third time lucky for Freedom Mobile cell tower in Sooke

Council approves tower after cell provider applies multiple times

Petition calls for suspension of Victoria councillor Ben Isitt

Isitt says petition ‘does not provide a reliable barometer of public opinion’

Grave site at Ross Bay Cemetery vandalized overnight

Graffiti found on grave of Sir James Douglas

T’Sou-ke First Nation mired in legal woes over gas station development

Claims and counterclaims leave sub-contractors unpaid

Celtic Illusion brings ‘sensational’ magic and dance to Victoria stage

Australian show makes Canadian debut

VIDEO: B.C.’s lack of no-cost birth control leads a selection of Wednesday’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Feb. 20

Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in B.C.

Woman remains in isolation as Fraser Health officials investigate

Study says flu vaccine protected most people during unusual influenza season

Test-negative method was pioneered by the BC Centre for Disease Control in 2004

Saskatchewan and B.C. reach championship round at Scotties

British Columbia’s Corryn Brown locked up the last berth in Pool B

Resident discovers five discarded hog heads in Vancouver Island ditch

WARNING: Graphic image may be upsetting to some readers

Canadian Premier League announces 2020 home dates for eight-team circuit

Pacific FC hosts FC Edmonton on April 11 in Langford

B.C. lawyer, professor look to piloting a mental-health court

In November, Nova Scotia’s mental-health court program marked 10 years of existence

COLUMN: Not an expert on First Nations government structures? Then maybe you should calm down

Consider your knowledge about First Nations governance structures before getting really, really mad

Meet the Wet’suwet’en who want the Coastal GasLink pipeline

Supporters of the pipeline are upset only one side is being heard nationwide

Most Read