Juraj Slafkovsky poses for photos after being selected as the top pick in the first round of the NHL draft by the Montreal Canadiens in Montreal on Thursday, July 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canadiens select Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick at the NHL draft

18-year-old Slovakian tabbed by Montreal in front of home crowd

The Montreal Canadiens selected Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick at the 2022 NHL draft Thursday.

The 18-year-old Slovakian climbed on stage with a big grin after having his name called in front of family, friends and fans at the Bell Centre.

The winger and top-ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting starred for his country at both the Beijing Olympics and world championships.

Montreal was the first team to both host the draft and pick first since the Toronto Maple Leafs selected Wendel Clark at No. 1 in 1985.

The Canadiens had the top pick for the first time since 1980 when they took Doug Wickenheiser.

League business got going earlier in the day when the Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, meanwhile, announced a six-year, US$36.6-million contact extension with star defenceman Kris Letang.

The Ottawa Senators then made the biggest trade splash of the week by acquiring winger Alex DeBrincat from the Chicago Blackhawks for three draft picks, including this year’s seventh selection.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

NHL

