Celtics inching closer to first place

Sooke Celtics have had the kind of start that makes players excited about how the season could end.

The Division 3 Vancouver Island Soccer League men’s team (2-3-1) battled with a perennial powerhouse last Friday, drawing with Vantreights FC 2-2 at Fred Milne Park in Sooke.

Mike McKay and Cort Harrison scored the Sooke goals, and the Celtics now sit four points back of league-leading Prospect Lake Lakers.

“We’re definitely in the mix this year,” said coach Pete McKay, pointing out the Celtics are the only team to beat the Lakers so far.

The Celtics play Gorge FC (3-1-1) on the road Nov. 29. The next home game for Sooke is not until Dec. 4, when they host Vic West Wanders.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local Sportssoccer