Champion Victoria golfer, up-and-coming para-rower receive prestigious financial awards

Victoria golfer and Petro-Canada Fuelling Athletes and Coaching Excellence grant winner William Bishop has been named one of Canada’s up-and-coming athletes. (Photo courtesy of Brian Findlay)

Greater Victoria golfer William Bishop has been selected by Petro-Canada and other associations to receive a $10,000 Fuelling Athletes and Coaching Excellence program grant.

Bishop plays out of the Victoria Golf Club and won the 2020 B.C. Junior Boys Golf Championship at just 16, as well as winning last year’s B.C. juvenile title.

Now 17 and entering Grade 12 at Claremont Secondary School, he was named one of Canada’s up-and-coming athletes from both summer and winter sports.

Para-rower Sierra Roth earned a Fuelling Atheltes and Coaching Excellence grant from Petro-Canada for 2021. (Courtesy of Petro-Canada)

Also securing a $10,000 grant was Greater Victoria-based para-rower Sierra Roth, who is part of Canada’s NextGen Rower program and hopes to represent her country at the 2024 Paralympic Games. Roth, who damaged her spinal cord in a motocross accident, also recently became the first female to race in the fledgling adaptive mountain bike series in the East Kootenays.

The grant program supports developing athletes whose goal is to represent Canada at the Olympics or Paralympic Games, but don’t yet qualify for full government aid. It has supported athletes since 1988 and provided financial support to over 3,000 athletes and coaches over the past 30 years.

Athletes and their coaches split the $10,000 grant to help with unseen costs such as equipment needs and travel expenses.

