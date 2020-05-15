The Chilliwack Jets will play out of the Sardis Sports Complex, for the 2020/2021 season, it was announced on May 15, 2020. (Supplied image)

Chilliwack awarded new Junior B hockey team

Team name borrowed from a previous Junior B franchise based in Chilliwack from 1965-1971

The Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) has announced that its Board of Governors has awarded an expansion franchise to Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Jets will become the league’s 13th team, and will play out of the Sardis Sports Complex beginning in the 2020-21 season.

The Jets will be led by majority owner Clayton Robinson, who will also serve as the club’s first head coach and general manager.

“We are pleased to welcome Chilliwack as the 13th member club of the Pacific Junior Hockey League,” says PJHL Commissioner Trevor Alto. “In the midst of some very difficult times right now, it is really great to be able to deliver some good hockey news. Our league is in a position to grow, and the Jets are backed by a great ownership group led by Clayton Robinson which has had great support from the community. We are very excited to see how the franchise will develop and flourish in Chilliwack.”

READ MORE: Clayton Robinson trying to get junior B team for Chilliwack

Robinson was previously the general manager and head coach of the Nanaimo Buccaneers of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League. In the past, Robinson was involved with the Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association as a coach.

“My partners and I are really excited about bringing Junior B hockey back to Chilliwack,” said Robinson. “Chilliwack is a strong hockey community with a lot of talented, local players developed through minor hockey. The new facility at the Sardis Sports Complex was a crucial part in being able to bring a team back to Chilliwack. This also would not have been possible without support of the PJHL, its board of Governors, and the City of Chilliwack.”

The Jets take their name from a previous Junior B franchise of the same name based in Chilliwack from 1965-1971. The Jets were one of the original teams in the West Coast Junior Hockey League, the precursor to the PJHL, and were crowned league champions in 1970.

READ MORE: Former BCHL executive Trevor Alto installed as new PJHL commissioner

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

hockeySports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman says no plans to cancel rest of season

Just Posted

Saanich police search for camera owner using selfie photo

Camera contains mirror photo of dark-haired man holding the camera

Island Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

One man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing

No arrests have been made after Thursday night incident in Victoria

Former Sooke councillor Sheila Beech dies

District of Sooke pays tribute

Province buys Victoria hotel to be used as affordable housing for homeless

B.C. government spent $18.5 million on Comfort Inn Hotel, at 3020 Blanshard St.

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

VIDEO: Film historian finds rare footage from 1926, showcasing remote Northern Vancouver Island life

‘This photographer clearly knew what he was doing, suggesting he was taught’

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

B.C. dental offices closed by COVID-19 won’t be reopening quite yet

Dentists have been limited to tele-dentistry and emergency care since March 23

Courtenay centenarian celebrates day with friends, family and a flypast

Jim McGillawee served in the Second World War

Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Most Read