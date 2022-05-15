Cross country’s back for SD62 elementary students

Hundreds of elementary school students took part in the cross-country races at Juan de Fuca Lower Park in Colwood on May 12.
The races, organized by the Sooke Sports Council for grades 2 to 5, were run by students from half of the schools in SD62 in the Belmont zone. Due to logistical challenges, students in the Royal Bay Zone are set to run on May 18.
“Our district was growing so large, we’ll have 18 schools next year – we have 17 this year. With the pandemic, we just thought it was nice to have gradually gone into it. So we decided to just divide the district in half,” said district president Lorraine Van Dyk.
Van Dyk estimates between 300 and 400 students participated in the races and believes that figure will repeat on May 18 when the other half of the school district competes.
Students from Sooke schools weren’t able to make it due to the 3:30 p.m. start time and the traffic on Sooke Road.
The Sooke Sports Council has also planned for a soccer jamboree on May 25, and a district-wide track meet on June 3.
@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.