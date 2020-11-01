(From left) Victoria Grizzlies equipment manager John Smith, president Lance Black, and directors of hockey operations Kevin Quick and Don Robinson at The Q Centre during a practice session. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

(From left) Victoria Grizzlies equipment manager John Smith, president Lance Black, and directors of hockey operations Kevin Quick and Don Robinson at The Q Centre during a practice session. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Disappointing season was ‘blessing in disguise’ for Victoria Grizzlies

Minor hockey club playing in Island Cup, regular season set for December

Lance Black believes that although the Victoria Grizzlies had “one of the most disappointing seasons” last year, it was a blessing in disguise.

The B.C. minor hockey team failed to hold onto a single win in their last playoff season. They left the ice after losing four consecutive games to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

“Right after we got booted from the competition, the lockdown started to come in,” said the Grizzlies president. “We didn’t have to worry about closing our rink because it was already forcibly closed.”

Fast forward seven months, he believes the team is in a good place to make a comeback. Currently, they’re taking part in the Island Cup, a round robin tournament between the Grizzlies, the Cowichan Valley Capitals, Nanaimo Clippers, Alberni Valley Bulldogs and Powell River Kings.

Each club plays 12 round-robin games, and the semifinals and finals will be held at The Q Centre in Colwood with dates yet to be announced.

READ MORE: Victoria Grizzlies booted from playoffs in four straight losses

Craig Didmon, Grizzlies GM and head coach has the same high hopes as the team recently finished an extended training camp. The coach also believes the new recruits and veteran players have been able to bond better because of provincial health regulations suggesting they stick to smaller groups.

Didmon pointed out that he thinks the lack of crowds due to the pandemic will actually help the new recruits warm up to playing on the ice without added distractions.

Although, the head coach noted, he missed the moment his team scored recently because there weren’t any cheers or loud outbursts from the seats.

“Having no fans in the audience, now that money right there is gone,” said Didmon.

“Our owners know that they are taking a loss, but they want to keep moving forward in the same direction as we are and we couldn’t be more grateful for their generosity.”

RELATED: Victoria Grizzlies confirm plans to retire Stanley cup winner Tyler Bozak’s jersey number

Black said he’s thankful for the West Shore Parks and Recreation Society’s board of directors, who temporarily lowered the rent at The Q Centre. Also, the majority of the sponsorships the Grizzlies received last season are still intact, even though the rink isn’t open.

“Our team has always invested in charities, hospitals and schools and even though we can’t give back right now, they are giving to us,” said the Grizzlies president.

“We have never thought about closing up shop. We want the best for our team to get them scholarships and have the chance to move their careers forward. Not everyone gets to the NHL, but the first step to success is by getting the boys playing again.”

In its 26th year as a team, he’s grateful to see the twinkle in the eyes of his players when they step back onto the ice.

The BCHL regular season is set to begin on Dec. 1.

ALSO READ: Saanich junior hockey club launches orca logo in time for season opener

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

BC Minor HockeyVictoria Grizzlies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says league exploring all options to hold 2021 season

Just Posted

Gina Huylenbroeck started losing her vision at 19 when she was diagnosed with progressional cones dystrophy, which becomes more severe over time. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
How one blind Victoria woman overcomes pandemic obstacles

No full-time training program available for Canadians with blindness

Victoria Grizzlies president Lance Black is feeling confident about the upcoming regular season in December, as the team has been leading in the pre-season Island Cup so far. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Disappointing season was ‘blessing in disguise’ for Victoria Grizzlies

Minor hockey club playing in Island Cup, regular season set for December

Shoshana Litman, acclaimed Maggidah and storyteller, will be the first speaker in the series. (Provided by Kolot Mayim Reform Temple)
Jewish temple hosts virtual six-part speaker series focusing on ‘building bridges’

The first talk takes place on Nov. 1

John Roney has been working on Beneath the Emerald Sea for about a year now and expects it to be released in fall of 2021. (Provided by John Roney)
Victoria man films underwater documentary about sea life around Vancouver Island

John Roney expects Under the Emerald Sea to be released in 2021

Bill Phelps’s life has changed since he was able to get a safe pharmaceutical alternative to fentanyl after his pain medication was cut off a couple of years ago. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
Unhoused community in Greater Victoria struggles to access safe supply

Safer Victoria Project working to connect people sheltering outside with pharmaceutical alternatives

Police cars block the Quai Saint-Andre sweet where they arrested a man in medieval disguise, early Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Quebec City. Two people are dead and five people were injured after they were stabbed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Deadly sword attack in Quebec City not an act of terrorism, police chief says

Police Chief Robert Pigeon says attack involved man dressed in a medieval costume swinging a sword

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Allentown, Pa. on Oct. 26. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
POLL: How closely are you following the U.S. presidential election?

It may feel like it’s been going on forever but the U.S.… Continue reading

Doug Pawson, executive director of End Homelessness St. Johns, poses for a picture in the city centre of St. John’s, N.L. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Anti-poverty advocates say the CERB has given provincial governments a windfall that should be reinvested. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly
Advocates say provinces should invest CERB savings in social welfare programs

As the benefit hit bank accounts in April, many provinces saw their income support caseloads drop

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are looking for information about William Mack, last seen in Duncan on Oct. 28. (File photo)
Police searching for missing man last seen near Duncan

William Mack, 72, was seen on Gibbins Road on Oct. 28

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 1987 file photo, actor Sean Connery holds a rose in his hand as he talks about his new movie “The Name of the Rose” at a news conference in London. Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement from his family. (AP Photo/Gerald Penny, File)
Actor Sean Connery, the ‘original’ James Bond, dies at 90

Oscar-winner was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2000

This house at 414 Royal Ave. became notorious for its residents’ and visitors’ penchant for attracting police. It was also the site of a gruesome torture in August 2018. It was demolished in 2019. KTW
6-year sentence for Kamloops man who helped carve ‘rat’ into flesh of fellow gang member

Ricky Dennis was one of three men involved in the August 2018 attack

Cpl. Nathan Berze, media officer for the Mission RCMP, giving an update on the investigation at 11:30 a.m., Oct. 30. Patrick Penner photo.
VIDEO: Prisoner convicted of first-degree murder still at large from Mission Institution

When 10 p.m. count was conducted, staff discovered Roderick Muchikekwanape had disappeared

Among the pumpkin carvings created this year by Rick Chong of Abbotsford is this tribute to fallen officer Cont. Allan Young.
Abbotsford pumpkin carver’s creations include fallen police officer

Rick Chong carves and displays 30 pumpkins every year

An online fundraising campaign in support of the six-year-old boy, Edgar Colby, who was hit by a car on Range Road Oct. 25 has raised more than $62,000 in a day. (Submitted)
$62K raised in 1 day for boy in coma at BC Children’s after being hit by vehicle in Yukon

The boy’s aunt says the family is “very grateful” for the support they’ve received from the community

Most Read