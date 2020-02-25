EMCS Wolverines bow out of Island finals

EMCS Wolverines senior boys basketball team made an early exit at the Vancouver Island 3A championship tournament last weekend.

The Wolverines, who were the fourth seeded team from the South Island faced

the North Island’s No. 1 ranked John Barsby Bulldogs from Nanaimo in the first round.

Barsby won 74-89, with Wade Fitzner named EMCS player of the game.

Up next for Sooke was Esquimalt, with the Dockers claiming an easy 82-64 victory. Ike Batten was the Wolverines player of the game.

The 2019-20 season for the Wolverines was a bit of a roller-coast, one marred with injuries and illness.

The team ended the regular season at 2-4, before coming up with two big performances in the regional finals to gain a berth in the Island championships.

Last weekend’s Island championship appearance for the Wolverines was the team’s first in six years.

“It kind hurts a bit to shut it all down,” Trevor Blight, EMCS coach, said.

“We were there. This was the closest Division 3A in years. It was tight competition all the way through.”

St. Michael’s Blue Jags won the tournament and they’ll be joined by three other teams from the Island: John Barsby, Courtenay’s Mark Isfeld and Ladysmith.

The provincial championship are from March 4 to 7 at the Langley Events Centre.



