EMCS Wolverines bow out of Island finals

Sooke squad drop games to Nanaimo and Esquimalt

EMCS Wolverines senior boys basketball team made an early exit at the Vancouver Island 3A championship tournament last weekend.

The Wolverines, who were the fourth seeded team from the South Island faced

the North Island’s No. 1 ranked John Barsby Bulldogs from Nanaimo in the first round.

Barsby won 74-89, with Wade Fitzner named EMCS player of the game.

RELATED: Wolverines face elimination game at Island finals

Up next for Sooke was Esquimalt, with the Dockers claiming an easy 82-64 victory. Ike Batten was the Wolverines player of the game.

The 2019-20 season for the Wolverines was a bit of a roller-coast, one marred with injuries and illness.

The team ended the regular season at 2-4, before coming up with two big performances in the regional finals to gain a berth in the Island championships.

Last weekend’s Island championship appearance for the Wolverines was the team’s first in six years.

“It kind hurts a bit to shut it all down,” Trevor Blight, EMCS coach, said.

“We were there. This was the closest Division 3A in years. It was tight competition all the way through.”

St. Michael’s Blue Jags won the tournament and they’ll be joined by three other teams from the Island: John Barsby, Courtenay’s Mark Isfeld and Ladysmith.

The provincial championship are from March 4 to 7 at the Langley Events Centre.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thunderbirds face elimination in Bantam hockey playoffs

Just Posted

Life complicated when water not secure

Water issues have real-life impacts in Sooke Region

Langford sets sights on cultural development

Museum, conference centre and performing arts theatre proposed for McCallum Road property

Two Scout leaders found near Sooke

The pair went missing Sunday afternoon

UPDATED: House fire in Langford Monday night deemed not suspicious

Fire near Glen Lake Road and Haslam Avenue

Victoria developer reveals proposed next phase of Dockside Green

Bosa Development is proposing three towers, ranging from 13 to 16 storeys

Chanting Wet’suwet’en supporters defy injunction; return to B.C. legislature

About 300 people were gathered at the front steps

UPDATE: Two killed in fiery collision on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

The Trans Canada Highway was closed for four hours

Father, two children killed after car goes over embankment on B.C. highway

The single vehicle crash occured near Kamloops on Highway 5A

Comox Valley cat rescue organization hit by camera theft

“Someone is taking from an organization trying to help cats who are surviving in the wild.”

Trout ‘doing quite well’ at Kootenay hatchery after otters, who ate 150 fish, relocated

River otters had been pillaging a moat outside the facility for months, gobbling up about 150 trout

‘We’re all vulnerable’: Harvey Weinstein’s trial could change how sex assault survivors viewed

Disgraced Hollywood mogul convicted on two charges

VIDEO: Illicit drug overdoses killed 981 in B.C. in 2019, down 38%

Chief coroner says figures were down about a third in the province’s fourth year of the opioid crisis

Trudeau revisits blackface embarrassment during Black History Month

Photos and a video of Trudeau wearing makeup to darken his skin surfaced during last fall’s election campaign

Latest Jurassic World movie lands in Vancouver Island park for filming

One-day film shoot flew under most radars

Most Read