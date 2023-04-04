‘Everyone loves Sooke’: Easter weekend 10K event still expected to draw largest crowd yet

More than 300 runners enjoyed warm spring conditions last year in the Westcoast Sooke 10K. This year’s event was rescheduled to April 9 after late February snowfall. (Meredith Rose - Vancouver Island Runners Association)

Racers will flock to Sooke next weekend for the 22nd edition of the Westcoast Sooke 10K and since the race has been rescheduled for Easter weekend, a special kids’ run will be on offer.

The Easter 1K Kids’ Chocolate Blast is $5 with registration available online for children under the age of 12 and everyone will get chocolate. There will also be an Easter egg hunt while the main race is on.

Part of the Vancouver Island Race Series, the Westcoast Sooke 10K was rescheduled to Sunday, April 9 due to snow and freezing temperatures that gripped the region in late February.

At that time, Vancouver Island Race Series general manager Christopher Kelsall said about 30 per cent of the racers come from north of the Malahat.

Prior to the February postponement, organizers expected the largest field ever in the 22-year history of the Westcoast Sooke 10K. Kelsall still expected the field to be one of the biggest seen in Sooke, especially if there’s a good forecast for race day.

Looking to the teams/clubs competition, participation has tripled to 96 teams, up from 32 last year.

The largest previous field saw 415 finishers in 2010. This year there are more season pass holders for the series (453) and nearly 300 individual entries.

“Everyone loves Sooke. The area residents and businesses come out and cheer, volunteer and race. There is a very Sooke-like friendly atmosphere to the event every year,” Kelsall said. “The course is hilly, but for those familiar, they love that the final two kilometres is net downhill, so the race takes off from there.”

The race starts and finishes in front of Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., with the early start at 10:30 a.m. and the main run at 11 a.m.

The out-and-back course winds along Edward Milne Road and Sooke River Road to the Sooke Potholes.

“The traffic at the corners of Edward Milne Road and Sooke River Road, with the ball diamond and artificial turf field, can be hectic. For those driving in the area, stop by and cheer the runners on,” Kelsall said while advising motorists to avoid that area for about an hour while the race is underway.

There is no day-of registration, for more information go to islandseries.org/register.

