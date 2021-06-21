The Victoria Royals will return to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Arena for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign when they open next season against the Vancouver Giants on Oct. 2. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fans expected in the Save-On stands for Victoria Royals’ Oct. 2 home opener

It’ll be the first Western Hockey League action at the arena since March 2020

The Victoria Royals will return to the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign when they open next season against the Vancouver Giants on Oct. 2.

The arena hasn’t seen Western Hockey League action since the pandemic shut down play in March 2020. The WHL also expects to have Victoria faithful packing the seats on opening night as the league anticipates public health measures to be lifted by the season start date.

In a news release, Royals’ general manager and head coach Dan Price said their young team will be ready to perform when they hit the ice opening night.

“This is an exciting time for our hockey club and knowing that we will be playing in front of our great fans this fall has created a buzz within our team,” he said. “We’ve missed hearing the roar of the crowd and being able to show our appreciation to the people of Victoria.”

Step four of British Columbia’s restart plan could start as early as Sept. 7 and includes increased indoor spectators and a return to normal sport competitions with a COVID-19 safety plan in place. Masking up while in indoor public spaces will be a personal choice under step four.

The WHL’s Western Conference will announce its season schedule on June 23. The league said the Eastern and Western Conference teams won’t meet during full 68-game regular season.

Royals season ticket holders can expect to receive renewal packages in the coming weeks. Season seats for new seat holders will go on sale shortly after.

