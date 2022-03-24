Runners prepare for the Westcoast Sooke 10K, the 2022 edition of which happens this Sunday (March 27). (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Runners Association)

Signups end Friday for Sooke River Run 10K, based at Edward Milne School on March 27

Edward Milne School will be host to the start and finish of the Westcoast Sooke River Run 10K this Sunday (March 27).

At 10:30 a.m., runners will depart for an expected 90-minute lap. The race is the fifth in the 2022 Island Race Series and hosted for a first time by Westcoast Running.

“After a challenging couple of years, we are so pleased to be able to help facilitate this event, which takes runners through a beautiful, yet challenging course,” said race director Kathleen Quast. “We have tried our best to make this event the best we can, and we hope everyone out there has an amazing day. It will be a great prelude to the final event in the series.”

Current Sooke 10K course records were both set in 2004, with Steve Osaduik posting the men’s fast time of 30 minutes, 19 seconds and Meghan Day the women’s mark of 35:23.

Runners have until Friday to register for the race at www.islandseries.org. The cost is $30 for adult runners or $25 for students and no race-day registration will be taken. Bib pick-up is on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at BDHQ, 586 Johnson St. or on race day at Edward Milne School starting at 9 a.m.

The Bazan Bay 5K, the final race in the series, happens Sunday, April 10 on the Saanich Peninsula.

Runners prepare for the Westcoast Sooke 10K, the 2022 edition of which happens this Sunday (March 27). (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Runners Association)
Fifth race in Island Race Series comes to Sooke this Sunday

