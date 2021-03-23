Delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) usually resolves itself in 72 hours. Treat it by drinking as much water as you can, walking until warm, followed by light stretching and anti-inflammatory pain medication, says fitness trainer Ron Cain. (Siri Stafford - Metro Creative)

Delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) usually resolves itself in 72 hours. Treat it by drinking as much water as you can, walking until warm, followed by light stretching and anti-inflammatory pain medication, says fitness trainer Ron Cain. (Siri Stafford - Metro Creative)

FITNESS: Exercise can be a pain in the butt

Delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) is normal and perfectly OK

Ron Cain | Contributed

Everyone who has started an exercise program has experienced it – the next day – stiffness, pain, grimacing at the thought of standing up after sitting, the slow shuffle.

The question is, what’s typical pain and what’s the sign of an injury.

When stressed by doing something radically different, the body experiences trauma to the muscles, not trauma like going 10 rounds with Mike Tyson, but microscopic damage to the muscles. Damage is a negative word, and in most cases, it’s a healthy process of the body rebuilding itself and, like the Six Million Dollar Man, getting stronger and faster.

ALSO READ: Popular myths about exercise

Delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) is normal and perfectly OK but a pain in the butt.

The fibres in the muscle belly are damaged by the contraction process and the cells flooding with lactic acid. It sounds terrible, but this is how the body triggers the rebuilding process. When you start an exercise program, this is normal as the body gets used to it.

How do you prevent DOMS, and how do you mitigate it? Avoid doing too much, too fast, with too little ability. For example, if you are starting a running program, it means doing a walk-jog program for six weeks and not a continuous run. If you are in a gym for the first time since Anne Murray was on the charts, do not attempt a complete workout. A light warm-up on a treadmill would be 10 minutes of walking followed by 15 minutes of exercises and, most importantly, 15 minutes of stretching.

DOMS usually resolves itself in 72 hours. Treat it by drinking as much water as you can, walking until warm, followed by light stretching and anti-inflammatory pain medication.

DOMS will become less of an issue if you stay at your new routing and allow the body time to adapt. Do not use it as an excuse to quit exercising.

A common sore area is the gluteus maximus (your butt) can be confused with damage to the low back or sciatica. If the pain persists after 72 hours and there is any numbing or tingling in the legs, then you do not have DOMS – you have hurt yourself. Call your GP or physiotherapist and book an appointment for a diagnosis.

In the meantime, continue to treat the pain with drinking fluids, ice packs, stretching and a pain reliever. One tool I strongly recommend is a yoga strap. For those not endowed with flexible bodies, it’s a great way to get help obtaining a deeper stretch.

If you are old enough to have wanted a Trans-Am in high school, take a graduated approach to exercise – the first month needs to be very easy and build up slowly, so you don’t blow a piston. Burning rubber from the start line will not give you Two Tickets to Paradise, just a Highway to Hell.

•••

Ron Cain is a personal trainer with Sooke Mobile Personal Training. Email him at sookepersonaltraining@gmail.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityFitnessSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Career-Royal Tarun Fizer crowned as team’s new captain ahead of season start-up

Just Posted

Devin Meads planned to walk 150 kilometres from Langford to Qualicum Beach in support of the Victoria Humane Society and homeless animals. (Contributed photo)
Sooke man’s walk for homeless animals takes detour

Devin Meads forced to quit 24-hour fundraiser at 100-kilometre mark due to injury

The Woodside Farm farmhouse. (Contributed photo)
Sooke’s historic Woodside Farm sold to local couple

Woodside Farm is the oldest continuously operated farm west of the Great Lakes, says musuem

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan - The Canadian Press)
Port Renfrew set for community-wide vaccination

One of 13 remote Island communities will see entire adult population vaccinated at same time

According to Statistics Canada, Greater Victoria’s unemployment was 4.9 per cent in February 2021, down 0.1 per cent from January. (Black Press Media File)
Greater Victoria unemployment rate drops below five per cent

Provincial rate sits at 6.9 per cent while national unemployment is 8.2 per cent

An impaired driver, a vehicle with the wrong license plate and items stolen from a vehicle are among this week’s Oak Bay police reports. (Black Press Media file photo)
Erratic driving leaves Oak Bay senior facing impaired driving charges

Oak Bay police impounded two vehicles last week during traffic stops

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

Joe Sommer of Chilliwack reaches toward a killdeer on its nest on his property, in March 2021. The red marking is to alert the neighbouring farm to avoid the area. (Submitted photo)
Chilliwack man has close encounter with killdeer after marking nest

Killdeer nest near farm fields and other high danger areas, but man is intent on saving birds

FILE – The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is shown at a vaccine clinic during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, December 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Jury is still out’ on if people who have had COVID need 2nd vaccine dose: Dr. Henry

Previously infected people show strong immune response to just one dose

Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a suspect who rammed a police car to escape an arrest attempt. (File photo)
Motorist allegedly pulled over by RCMP impersonator in B.C. Interior

The incident occurred March 21, about 8:30 p.m. between Rock Creek and Kelowna

Nanaimo comedian Peter Hudson’s debut single is Plexiglass, a parody of SexyBack by Justin Timberlake. (Photo courtesy Sam Balsangkar and Bryce Hills)
B.C. comedian releases COVID-19-themed parody song ‘Plexiglass’

Peter Hudson lampoons Justin Timberlake hit on first single from upcoming debut music CD

Delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) usually resolves itself in 72 hours. Treat it by drinking as much water as you can, walking until warm, followed by light stretching and anti-inflammatory pain medication, says fitness trainer Ron Cain. (Siri Stafford - Metro Creative)
FITNESS: Exercise can be a pain in the butt

Delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS) is normal and perfectly OK

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man on the weekend. (File photo)
19-year-old dies in crash on rural road in Nanaimo

Crash site discovered by passing motorist Sunday morning

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Wendy Sutton got back on her feet and resumed running after a vicious dog attack. She is pictured running with Art Beck as they complete the virtual Comox Valley RV Half Marathon. Photo supplied
Vicious dog attack leaves Vancouver Island woman with broken arm

A Courtenay woman who was seriously injured by a dog spent 11… Continue reading

Most Read