Former CFL and Grey Cup winner newest addition to West Shore Rebels coaching staff

Dexter Janke to be new defensive and special teams coordinator

Former CFL player and Grey Cup winner Dexter Janke will be the newest addition to the West Shore Rebels coaching staff. (Facebook/Dexter Janke)

A former CFL player and Grey cup winner bulks up the Westshore Rebels coaching staff, the team announced Monday.

Dexter Janke, who won the 2019 Grey cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, decided to turn his passion for football into a career where he can give back to up-and-coming players. He’ll be the new defensive and special teams coordinator.

“The BCFC has helped me accomplish my dreams,” said Janke in a press release. “The love I’ve received from the Greater Victoria community has always made Victoria feel like home. I’m looking forward to joining an organization full of great people and contributing to the growth of island football in any way that I can.”

Current head coach Shane Beatty met the CFL defensive back in 2014 while playing for the Okanagan Sun with Beatty as Head Coach. Prior to the Blue Bombers, Janke playing with the Calgary Stampeders for three years.

Now, the Rebels say they’re looking to strengthen their team after losing the 2019 Cullen Cup to the Langley Rams.

“Dexter is not only a great player but a great human being and can provide guidance on and off the field to our young players,” said Beatty. “Having another ex-CFL player on our coaching staff is exciting for our players and prospects. I am stoked he has decided to make Victoria and the Rebels his home.”

The Rebels start spring camp training on May 29.

