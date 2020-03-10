Former CFL player and Grey Cup winner Dexter Janke will be the newest addition to the West Shore Rebels coaching staff. (Facebook/Dexter Janke)

Former CFL and Grey Cup winner newest addition to West Shore Rebels coaching staff

Dexter Janke to be new defensive and special teams coordinator

A former CFL player and Grey cup winner bulks up the Westshore Rebels coaching staff, the team announced Monday.

Dexter Janke, who won the 2019 Grey cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, decided to turn his passion for football into a career where he can give back to up-and-coming players. He’ll be the new defensive and special teams coordinator.

“The BCFC has helped me accomplish my dreams,” said Janke in a press release. “The love I’ve received from the Greater Victoria community has always made Victoria feel like home. I’m looking forward to joining an organization full of great people and contributing to the growth of island football in any way that I can.”

READ MORE: Pacific FC names 10-time Norweigan national player as new head coach

ALSO READ: Westshore Rebels head coach makes comment out of frustration, gets three-game suspension

Current head coach Shane Beatty met the CFL defensive back in 2014 while playing for the Okanagan Sun with Beatty as Head Coach. Prior to the Blue Bombers, Janke playing with the Calgary Stampeders for three years.

Now, the Rebels say they’re looking to strengthen their team after losing the 2019 Cullen Cup to the Langley Rams.

“Dexter is not only a great player but a great human being and can provide guidance on and off the field to our young players,” said Beatty. “Having another ex-CFL player on our coaching staff is exciting for our players and prospects. I am stoked he has decided to make Victoria and the Rebels his home.”

The Rebels start spring camp training on May 29.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FootballJunior SportsWestshore Rebels

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bays finish sixth at senior boys basketball provincials

Just Posted

Former CFL and Grey Cup winner newest addition to West Shore Rebels coaching staff

Dexter Janke to be new defensive and special teams coordinator

Bays finish sixth at senior boys basketball provincials

Two players bring home awards

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses of gold car believed to be involved with murder of Langford woman

Officials say check dashcam footage between 4:30 p.m. on March 6 and 9 a.m. on March 7

Driver veers off road, strikes light pole in View Royal early Tuesday

Driver sent to hospital with minor injuries

New Our Place van takes residents from Victoria to View Royal detox program

The New Roads Therapeutic Recovery Community offers two-year live-in rehabilitation

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

B.C. memorial service attendees end up in hospital after unknowingly ingesting pot-laced food

Memorial service included a potluck, RCMP said

GARDEN CLUB: Seeds – Sow’em, Save’em, Grow’em

Sooke Garden Club discusses seeds at its March 25 meeting

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Gas prices to see dip of eight to 10 cents across much of B.C.

Other cities in Canada, specifically Toronto and Montreal, to also see drop in price

B.C.’s pioneering Indigenous rights law adds to confusion, conflict, study finds

Pipeline, rail blockades spread across Canada after UNDRIP vow

B.C. man arrested, Mountie hurt after string of vehicle thefts ends in police chase

Two police cars rammed as officers pursued suspect

Most Read