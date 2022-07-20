Former Victoria HarbourCats, turned collegiate stars, selected in MLB draft

The Red Sox and Phillies came calling for the pair this week

Chase Meidroth, a former Victoria HarbourCat, was selected 129th overall by the Boston Red Sox in the 2022 MLB amateur draft. (Courtesy Victoria HarbourCats)

A pair of former Victoria HarbourCats have been selected in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft.

Chase Meidroth and Caleb Ricketts had their names called by big-league clubs this week. Both players kept their talents on West Coast after their time in Victoria, with Meidroth and Ricketts teaming up on the University of San Diego’s baseball team.

Meidroth, a HarbourCat in 2019, was selected in the fourth round (129th overall) by the Boston Red Sox. The infielder led Victoria with a .424 batting average in 20 games during the summer of 2019. In 66 trips to the plate that season, he posted 28 hits, 17 runs and 13 RBIs.

In his recent sophomore season with San Diego, Meidroth hit the most doubles in his collegiate conference, had a team-high 40 walks and a batted .329. He crossed the plate 53 times in 2022 and batted in 47 in the 57-game NCAA season.

Ricketts, a member of the 2018 HarbourCats squad, was scooped by the Philadelphia Phillies at 212th overall. The then 18-year-old recorded 21 hits, 10 runs and 15 RBIs with Victoria.

San Diego called Ricketts’ 2022 campaign one of the most dominant in team history. The Newport Beach, California native topped the West Coast Conference in hits (85), home runs (16), batting average (.373) and slugging percentage (.658). He was named the conference’s best player in May.

The catcher also showed his prowess behind the plate as well, throwing out 16 of the 35 runners who tried to snatch a base on his watch.

