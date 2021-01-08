Zosia Adamek, shown here in action with the Shawnigan Lake U 18 team, is heading to Long Island University on a scholarship next season. (Photo contributed by Adamek family)

Zosia Adamek, shown here in action with the Shawnigan Lake U 18 team, is heading to Long Island University on a scholarship next season. (Photo contributed by Adamek family)

Former West Shore teammates to unite again on Long Island

Shawnigan Lake School producing scores of scholarships

A friendship forged on and off the ice has taken two hockey players from the West Shore all the way to New York, with a stop at Shawnigan Lake along the way.

Megan Bouveur and Zosia Adamek met at a young age while playing in the Juan de Fuca Minor Hockey Association. The two moved on to play for Shawnigan Lake School’s U-18 female hockey team before earning scholarships a year apart to Long Island University.

Bouveur, 18, is in her second year playing centre for the LIU Sharks, a Division 1 team based in New York City.

“The team is doing well and practising hard,” noted Bouveur, who grew up in Highlands. “We’ve had some adversity with COVID, but hope to get some games in starting in January.”

She is in the Bachelor of Health Science program and will decide what direction that takes further down the road. Although Bouveur admits moving to the other side of the continent has been a challenge, she believes the semester she spent playing hockey in Campbell River at 14, and the two years at Shawnigan Lake, were instrumental in preparing her for being away from home, friends and family.

“You learn independence,” she said. “New York’s a special place. We’re a 45-minute train ride from Times Square, which is pretty cool. I’m much more comfortable this year. You still have to continuously earn your spot, but it’s nice that the coaches know how you play when you have one year under your belt.” She called being chosen as one of the captains this season “quite an honour.”

The pandemic has scuttled plans to come home for Christmas, so Bouveur will remain in New York until the school year is completed.

“The first Christmas away from my family is going to be a challenge, but I’m trying to stay positive,” she noted. “I talk to my parents every day. I’m so grateful to my parents and all my coaches for giving me the opportunity to play on Long Island.”

Bouveur is looking forward to Adamek joining the team next year. “She’s a great teammate,” she said. “I love meeting people from far away here, but it’ll be special to play with a good friend from where we grew up.”

Adamek is “super excited” about the chance to play with Bouveur again.

“I’ve been looking forward to going there for so long,” said the 18-year-old Langford resident. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play for a major American university, and having Megan there is a total plus.”

Adamek notched the first four-goal game for Shawnigan Lake last season and was named to the league’s all-scholastic team. She had planned to head to Long Island this season but decided to remain on Vancouver Island because of COVID-19, opting instead to play another year with Shawnigan Lake.

“I really appreciate Long Island University being so understanding and letting me start next year,” said Adamek, who plans on taking veterinary courses. “Becoming a vet is something I’ve thought about for a long time. I’ve had a love for animals ever since I was young.

“I’m so grateful to my parents for giving me this opportunity,” she said, adding the decision to attend Shawnigan Lake School played a major role in her development. “Carly Haggard is an amazing coach and was very helpful taking me through scholarship applications.”

Zosia’s father, Mike Adamek, is proud of what his daughter and Bouveuer have accomplished. “I watched them growing up together in JDF hockey,” he said. “My dad Rudy started the Juan de Fuca association back in 1971, so it’s really special for our family. He picked Zosia’s name before he passed away as a tribute to our Polish heritage. The fact he named her and she grew up playing in the rink he helped build is really cool.”

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

West Shore

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Annual ‘Cain Cup’ competition returns to Mount Cain on Jan. 16
Next story
Victoria pro cyclist keeps busy with big rides and sneaky coffee stashes

Just Posted

Rob Britton in the rain at the red gates of the Sooke Wilderness Trail turnoff from Niagara Main. (Rob Britton Photo)
Victoria pro cyclist keeps busy with big rides and sneaky coffee stashes

At 36, Rob Britton has a theory as to why he can still race at an elite world level

Zosia Adamek, shown here in action with the Shawnigan Lake U 18 team, is heading to Long Island University on a scholarship next season. (Photo contributed by Adamek family)
Former West Shore teammates to unite again on Long Island

Shawnigan Lake School producing scores of scholarships

Gerald Pash and Terry Milne flank the central pillar of the monument recognizing Lieut. Robert Hampton Gray now standing outside the North Saanich’s BC Aviation Museum following its installation Tuesday. The two men were among those who fundraised $100,000 for the monument. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
New monument outside BC Aviation Museum honours fallen pilot

Lieut. Robert Gray was shot down while on a mission off the coast of Japan

Victoria police caught a man wanted Canada-wide after short foot chase on Jan. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police arrest manslaughter convict after parole revoked

Police caught the man after a short foot chase Jan. 6

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Midsummer (A69) with her days-old baby, entering the Broughton Archipelago via Fife Sound, for her first time. (Jared Towers photo)
Long-lost B.C. orca pod returns home for first time in more than 20 years

The A5 pod brought a new calf to their former Broughton Archipelago winter hunting area

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Publication of preliminary studies caused confusion in early pandemic days, research finds

Joy Sharpe holds a picture of her late husband Ray while posing for a photograph with the Sybil Andrews painting ‘hauling’ before donating it to the Campbell River Hospice Society. (Submitted photo)
$6 painting turned into $10,000 charity windfall

A 1952 original Sybil Andrews painting donation fetches Campbell River Hospice Society a nice return

The Regional District of Nanaimo collected approximately 10,000 old waste and garbage bins to be repurposed or reused. (PQB News file photo)
10,000 old Nanaimo-area garbage bins repurposed elsewhere on the Island

Used containers donated to school districts, communities to be reused

Chief William Seymour and council issued the shelter-in-place order late on the afternoon of Jan. 6, after 23 cases had been confirmed since New Year’s Day. (File photo)
Cowichan Tribes ordered to shelter in place due to COVID-19 outbreak

Members of B.C.’s largest First Nation required to stay at home until Jan. 22

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Conservative MPs are demanding to know what the federal government plans to do to help the thousands of British Columbians impacted by the immanent, forced closure of Discovery Islands salmon farms. (THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward photo)
Conservative MPs demand plan for B.C. salmon farm transition

Fisheries minister committed to stakeholder meetings in early 2021

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Most Read