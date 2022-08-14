Formerly of Langford’s Pacific FC, Alejandro Diaz scores in first game for new team

Diaz scored the third goal in his new team Sogndal FC’s 4-0 victory over Mjondalen

Alejandro Diaz (right) is celebrating his late penalty goal against Halifax on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Starlight Stadium in Langford. Diaz recently transferred to Norway, setting a new club record. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Alejandro Diaz scored in his first game for his new team Sogndal FC after his record-breaking transfer from Pacific FC.

Diaz — who’s wearing shirt number 99 for his new team — started the game and scored after 71 minutes, the third goal for his team as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Mjondalen in their Norwegian league match. Sogndal Football play in Obos Ligaen, the second tier in Norway’s pro soccer league and are currently sitting in sixth position.

Pacific FC’s sale of Diaz is a club-record and is currently the second-highest in Canadian Premier League history. It could rise to the highest if Diaz reaches performance objectives.

While CPL policy is to not release exact figures paid, according to a PFC spokesperson, the soccer website transfermarkt.us lists the fee at $165,000 and reports Diaz’ market value as $495,000.

Diaz is Pacific FC’s all-time leading goalscorer and also left with a CPL winners medal in his pocket.

