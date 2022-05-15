Greater Victoria, Island football players take their game to the next level

Mount Douglas Rams offensive lineman Sebastian Sibbald hopes to showcase his skills at a couple of upcoming football events, including the CFC Prospects Game in Ottawa on May 27. (Black Press Media file photo)

High school and community football players from Greater Victoria and elsewhere on Vancouver Island are reaching for the next level.

Three such players will showcase their skills at the upcoming Canada Football Chat (CFC) Prospects Game in Ottawa on May 27. The contest is designed to shine the spotlight on the top 70 high school players in the country and will be broadcast on TSN.

Suiting up for Team Dunigan in the game will be Mount Douglas Rams offensive lineman Sebastian Sibbald, along with defensive lineman Enzo Agostini from Ballenas secondary in Parksville. Sibbald may well find himself lining up opposite Belmont Bulldogs’ defensive lineman Malcolm Fraser, who is on the roster for Team Sanchez.

Former Canadian Football League pro and current CFL on TSN analyst Duane Forde calls this game an opportunity for players to show what they can do on a big stage.

“It’s an opportunity for the top high school players in Canada to go head-to-head with their peers from across the country,” he said on canadafootballchat.ca, adding it’s a chance for fans to see up-and-coming young stars before they hit the big time.

Closer to home this summer, a collection of players from around Vancouver Island will hit the field for Team B.C. in high-level competitions against other provincial teams.

Playing in the under-18 Canada Cup tournament, July 9 to 17 in Kelowna, are Sibbald, Fraser and fellow local players Finely Duncan and Leland Smith, along with Sebastian Lambert from Denman Island.

Taking part in the U-16 Western Challenge from July 1 to 7 in Langley are Cash Amos and Gavin Christiansen from Sooke, William Daniells and Tristan Greenwell from Victoria, Ben Attwell from North Saanich, Max Lang from Duncan and Courtenay’s Bennetti Howlett.

