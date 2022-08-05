Greater Victoria junior rowers having a hot summer on the water

Ellington Peacock, left, Mira Calder, Sophia Regosa, Arden Ross, Teagan Blue, Katie Bahain-Steenman and Owen Marcovitz gather for a Victoria City Rowing Club photo at the World Rowing U19 Championships last month in Varese, Italy. (Courtesy Katie Bahain-Steenman/VCRC)

It’s been a hot summer for Victoria City Rowing Club’s top junior rowers. And it’s not because of the heat wave.

Twenty-one of the Elk Lake-based club’s athletes have been busy competing on both national and international stages – some with incredible results. Now a contingent of eight rowers is looking to continue that success at the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Teagan Blue, Mira Calder, Ellington Peacock, Claire Hallett, Sally Jones, Ellie Sousa, Alex Gonin and Michael Keane, who all train at the Elk Lake-based rowing club, will be heading to Ontario as part of a larger group of athletes representing British Columbia.

The 28th edition of the Games, running Aug. 6 to 21, will see top Canadian athletes compete in province-versus-province multisport games.

“Racing together in various events, these athletes will show our country the best B.C. has to offer,” Griffin Thomas, VCRC interim director of junior sailing, wrote in an email to Black Press Media.

July was an action-packed month for the club, with several of its junior rowers participating in two international events as well as one much closer to home.

Blue, Calder and Peacock competed along with teammates Owen Marcovitz, Sophia Regosa and Arden Ross at the World Rowing U19 Championships in Varese, Italy in late July. Among the results, Calder and Regosa placed fifth in women’s pairs.

Also last month, Maddy Anctil, Marijn Butterfield, Kaden Carlson, Tristan Chang, Radley Finer, Alex Joiner, Bethany Nordstrom and Willow Tzonev competed in Prince George at the B.C. Summer Games. Members of that group won gold in three events – the U17 mixed quad, U19 women’s pair and U19 men’s pair.

Butterfield and Nordstrom also participated in the CanAmMex Regatta with teammates Jahada Bezeau and Eryn Wale. The four were part of a women’s junior eights crew that placed second.

