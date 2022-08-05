Ellington Peacock, left, Mira Calder, Sophia Regosa, Arden Ross, Teagan Blue, Katie Bahain-Steenman and Owen Marcovitz gather for a Victoria City Rowing Club photo at the World Rowing U19 Championships last month in Varese, Italy. (Courtesy Katie Bahain-Steenman/VCRC)

Greater Victoria junior rowers having a hot summer on the water

Victoria City Rowing Club members competing on national, international stages

It’s been a hot summer for Victoria City Rowing Club’s top junior rowers. And it’s not because of the heat wave.

Twenty-one of the Elk Lake-based club’s athletes have been busy competing on both national and international stages – some with incredible results. Now a contingent of eight rowers is looking to continue that success at the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games.

Teagan Blue, Mira Calder, Ellington Peacock, Claire Hallett, Sally Jones, Ellie Sousa, Alex Gonin and Michael Keane, who all train at the Elk Lake-based rowing club, will be heading to Ontario as part of a larger group of athletes representing British Columbia.

The 28th edition of the Games, running Aug. 6 to 21, will see top Canadian athletes compete in province-versus-province multisport games.

“Racing together in various events, these athletes will show our country the best B.C. has to offer,” Griffin Thomas, VCRC interim director of junior sailing, wrote in an email to Black Press Media.

July was an action-packed month for the club, with several of its junior rowers participating in two international events as well as one much closer to home.

Blue, Calder and Peacock competed along with teammates Owen Marcovitz, Sophia Regosa and Arden Ross at the World Rowing U19 Championships in Varese, Italy in late July. Among the results, Calder and Regosa placed fifth in women’s pairs.

Also last month, Maddy Anctil, Marijn Butterfield, Kaden Carlson, Tristan Chang, Radley Finer, Alex Joiner, Bethany Nordstrom and Willow Tzonev competed in Prince George at the B.C. Summer Games. Members of that group won gold in three events – the U17 mixed quad, U19 women’s pair and U19 men’s pair.

Butterfield and Nordstrom also participated in the CanAmMex Regatta with teammates Jahada Bezeau and Eryn Wale. The four were part of a women’s junior eights crew that placed second.

Dave Saunders, former Colwood mayor and an advocate for increased long-term care solutions on the West Shore, is using the Saunders Family Foundation to lobby for a new approach to community health care. On Aug. 3, he and his team met with Premier John Horgan to discuss a pilot project. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich police Chief Const. Dean Duthie forms a heart in a photo from a tweet posted Friday (Aug. 5), the day one of the officers seriously injured in a June 28 shootout at a Saanich bank was discharged from Royal Jubilee Hospital. (Dean Duthie/Twitter)
Victoria City Rowing Club athletes Mira Calder, left, and Sophia Regosa are all smiles during the World Rowing U19 Championships last month in Varese, Italy. The pair finished fifth overall in women’s pairs. (Courtesy of Katie Bahain-Steenman/VCRC)
Sooke Fire Rescue is recruiting process for paid-on-call (POC) firefighters. The department is holiding an information session on Aug. 23. (File - Shutterstock)
