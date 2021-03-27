The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Registration is now open, which can be done online, and programs are being provided to skaters of all levels. (Photo courtesy of

Juan de Fuca Skating Club glides into spring skating

Don’t hang up your skates for the season just yet, as opportunities to hit the ice are on the horizon for months to come.

The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Registration is now open, which can be done online, and programs are being provided to skaters of all levels.

“We are excited to be able to offer our nationally recognized learn to skate program, Canskate, to children in the community,” said Leslee Rushton, JDFSC coach and director of skating. Young skaters must be able to skate on their own, fall down, and get up on their own to participate, in order to respect physical distancing measures.

The skating club was able to slowly return to the rink and offer programs since June last year, with safety measures in place. The club follows guidelines set by the provincial health authority and Skate Canada.

“Right from day one, we have implemented all of the measures. Coaches and skaters must all wear masks, we do health checks on everyone before they enter the facility, as well as temperature checks,” said Rushton. “It’s been very instrumental because we want to keep everyone safe.”

There will be a maximum of 30 people allowed on the ice at one time. The schedule, registration forms and further information can be found at jdfskatingclub.com.

“Skating provides so many opportunities, it is a long-term sport. I love working with the children, and seeing them achieve daily, weekly, and long term goals. It’s wonderful,” said Rushton.

Throughout the pandemic, the club has done their best to keep providing skating opportunities for youth on the West Shore. About 40 skaters recently entered a Vancouver Island Regional championship event which is – held virtually.

Skaters each had their solos filmed and submitted to Skate Canada B.C. to be officiated remotely. The competition includes clubs from all around the Island, and will be live streamed on skatinginbc.com from April 9 to 11.

The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Around 40 skaters from the club, ages 6 to 14, recently competed in a virtual Vancouver Island Regional championship event. (Photo courtesy of Leslee Rushton)

The Juan de Fuca Skating Club is offering spring skating from April 5 to May 21 at the Westhills Arena in Langford. Around 40 skaters from the club, ages 6 to 14, recently competed in a virtual Vancouver Island Regional championship event. (Photo courtesy of Leslee Rushton)

