Lacrosse-mad Saanich woman showcases knowledge, broadcast skills in TSN clips

Maki Jenner has strong pedigree in the sport, is pursuing goal of sportscasting

Saanich’s Maki Jenner, right, here in action for the Concordia University (St. Paul) Golden Bears women’s field lacrosse team in 2021, is bringing her knowledge of the sport to a national audience with her LAX Facts clips on TSN. (Photo by Hannah Schwartz/CSP Athletics)

Avid lacrosse player, Saanich resident and broadcast journalism student Maki Jenner now has a segment on The Sports Network (TSN) called LAX Facts, where she shares a range of information in short 30-second clips.

Jenner was born with the ‘stick in her hand,’ with two parents – Linda, who played university women’s lacrosse in the U.S., and former Victoria Shamrock and NLL pro player Fred – who were equally passionate about lacrosse before she was born.

The sport brought them together, Maki said, adding, “it’s a big family affair.”

She began playing lacrosse at age four and as a result, Jenner has an extensive knowledge base and skill set that led to the opportunity with the national network.

The 20-year-old was scouted via Twitter by a TSN producer and welcomed the chance to showcase her sportscasting ability.

“A producer from TSN reached out to me and said that they want to bring in a new and younger audience,” she said. “He told me they have an empty spot on their broadcast to do 30-second clips about the league, the sport and lacrosse in general and since being on TV is a career goal for me, it was pretty exciting.”

Jenner is currently attending sport communication classes online at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn. to further her broadcast dreams, and in her spare time has recorded LAX Facts episodes every week since January. While attending school in person, she played four games as a defender for the Concordia Golden Bears in 2021 before a season-ending injury cut her season short.

Not only is it important girls know they have a place in the sport, she said, acknowledging lacrosse is an old sport rooted in Indigenous culture is, as well. “The lacrosse community pays tribute to that a lot and it’s very well respected.”

Jenner’s handle on Twitter is @makijenner and her LAX Facts clips can be seen during National Lacrosse League broadcasts on TSN.

