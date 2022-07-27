Langford-based Pacific FC has new all-time leading goal scorer in Alejandro Diaz

Sniper’s goal against Cavalry FC on July 22 brought his career tally with PFC to 26

Alejandro Diaz, in purple, became Pacific FC’s all-time leading goal scorer at 26, scoring on a penalty against Cavalry FC on July 22. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Alejandro Diaz became Pacific FC’s all-time leading goal scorer in all competitions when he scored his 26th goal for the club in a match against Cavalry FC on July 22.

Scoring on a penalty in PFC’s 3-0 victory, the Mexican striker overtook previous record holder Terran Campbell, who left PFC this past off season to join Forge FC.

Diaz joined the team in 2020 and has played in 58 games. He is also third among the Canadian Premier League’s all-time list with 24 goals, sitting behind Campbell (27) and Easton Ongaro (25).

The CPL’s goals leader this season with 11, Diaz recorded a hat trick against York United FC and scored the winning goals against Halifax Wanderers and Atletico Ottawa. He was also on the score sheet when PFC beat Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Toronto FC during the team’s run to the Canadian Championship in 2021.

Pacific are returning from Jamaica where they drew 0-0 in their first-ever CONCACAF League game against that country’s Waterhouse FC.

PFC returns to CPL play July 30 in Winnipeg against Valour FC, then hosts Waterhouse in CONCACAF league play Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Starlight Stadium in Langford.

