Langford-based Pacific FC poaches lanky goal poacher

Easton Ongaro is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the Canadian Premier League’s history, with 25 goals in 55 appearances during his time at FC Edmonton. (Courtesy of Pacific FC)

Pacific FC has poached one of the best poachers in the Canadian Premier League’s history, with the club announcing the signing of striker Easton Ongaro.

The 24-year-old stands at 6’6” and is one of the most prolific goal scorers in the league’s history, with 25 goals in 55 appearances in his time at FC Edmonton.

“We are happy to add Easton to our team. He is a proven goal scorer at this level and has ambition for more,” James Merriman, PFC head coach, said in a statement. “These are the type of players that we want at our club, and he will continue to develop in our environment.”

Ongaro joins from Whitecaps FC 2 – the Vancouver Whitecaps development team – where he scored three goals in seven appearances (four starts), earning himself a short-term call-up with Vancouver Whitecaps in Major League Soccer in August 2022, making one appearance for the MLS team.

Ongaro has also played in Europe, joining Vendsyssell FF in the Danish 1st Division in 2020, before later plying his trade for Romanian Liga 1 side FC UTA Arad in early 2022 before joining Whitecaps FC 2.

Pacific FC struggled to replace the goalscoring exploits of Alejandro Diaz after he left for Europe mid-season but with Ongaro’s signing, the team has given itself an exciting attacking option.

Ongaro will likely line up in attack alongside recently re-signed winger and home crowd favourite Josh Heard and one-half of the ‘Flying Dutchmen’ Djenairo Daniels, who signed new contracts to return to Starlight Stadium for next season along with midfielder Cedric Toussaint.

