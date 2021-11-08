Langford-based Pacific FC seeded third for playoffs after loss to Calgary

Struggling team has picked up just 11 of a possible 36 points since Sept. 14

Pacific FC beat Cavalry FC in their Langford home opener back in July, but was not sharp against them in Sunday’s regular season finale in Calgary, a 1-0 loss in which PFC managed zero shots on goal. (Black Press Media file photo)

In a possible preview of its first-round playoff matchup, Pacific FC fell 1-0 to Cavalry FC in Calgary on Sunday (Nov. 7) in the final regular season match for the Langford-based club.

PFC’s position of third in the Canadian Premier League table is now locked in, but their playoff opponent will be determined by upcoming results – they’ll face either Forge FC or Cavalry.

On Sunday, Pacific FC (13-6-9, win-draw-loss) couldn’t muster a single shot on target throughout the game and the team is struggling to find its form heading into the postseason.

The visitors were slow out of the blocks and Cavalry took advantage, striker Joe Mason converting a chance coolly after 16 minutes. Cavalry created more chances and seemed hungrier, winning more than 60 per cent of the duels throughout the game.

After the game, Pacific FC head coach Pa-Modou Kah said his team would need to bring more energy in the playoffs.

“For me when it’s playoffs, it’s playoffs, we’re not going home,” he said. “It’s not about the tactics, it’s about your heart. It’s about bringing the heart, being physical and then going home with a victory. We come back here in thirteen days and that’s always on my mind. We got to do it the hard way, as simple as that.”

Since Sept. 14, the team has picked up just 11 out of 33 available points. But prior to this weekend, the team had been able to maintain its position atop the Canadian Premier League. But that was always likely to slip as the team struggled, with Hamilton-based Forge FC and Cavalry both having games in hand.

Tied with 47 points, Cavalry (13-8-6) has one game left, while Forge FC (15-2-8) has three. Pacific FC will play whichever team winds up second, while fourth-place York United FC will take on the top-finishing team. The games are set for Nov. 20 and 21.

