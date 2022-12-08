18-year-old Sophia Adamek of Langford has signed with Liberty University in Virginia to play Div. 1 hockey alongside her sister Zosia starting next fall. (Courtesy of Sophia Adamek)

18-year-old Sophia Adamek of Langford has signed with Liberty University in Virginia to play Div. 1 hockey alongside her sister Zosia starting next fall. (Courtesy of Sophia Adamek)

Langford sisters reuniting on the ice for U.S. university hockey team

Sophia Adamek has signed with Liberty University and will join sister Zosia next fall

Sophia and Zosia Adamek are set to reunite on the ice next fall at Liberty University in Virginia playing Div. 1 hockey.

Sophia, 18, recently signed with the Lady Flames, where her sister is now in her second season, and will head south of the border once she has completed her gap year and current over-age season as captain of the Shawnigan Lake School U18 prep team.

“I’m very excited obviously,” said Adamek of signing. “It’s an experience you only get to have once really. It’s been a goal of mine for a while now.”

Adamek said there has never been any doubt she wanted to study and play at Liberty, both for the academics at the school and for the highly regarded hockey program, which counts four national championships among its recent successes. Having Zosia there only served as the cherry on top.

READ MORE: Langford woman achieves personal, team success in first college hockey season

From a hockey perspective, she said the coaching staff at Liberty are known for being supportive of the players with plenty of on- and off-ice practise time available, and a team culture of always having each other’s back. The school also offers a good sports management academic program, which was a perfect fit for Adamek as she wants to stay involved in the sporting world and has an interest in business.

“It’s really going to take my hockey career to the next step,” she said. “I hope to develop smoothly with the team and step up my hockey game with the faster league that will challenge me more.”

The Adamek sisters will actually be the second sibling duo on the team come the fall, with forwards Brityn and Brielle Fussy already playing.

As Adamek plays defence and her sister forward, however, it’s unlikely the two will get to play on the same line. But she remains hopeful they may get some shared ice time on penalty kills or power plays.

What being together again will do is help balance Adamek’s excitement to explore a new school, new team, and new city after playing at Shawnigan since Grade 10, while still having a familiar face around to help make the adjustment easier, she said.

READ MORE: Top hockey prospects, best friends Bedard and Cristall set to battle it out in Kelowna

@JSamanski
justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyLangfordWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: What would you do as GM of the Vancouver Canucks?

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP now boasts a Special Victims Unit to handle sexual offences such as assault, interference, invitation to sexual touching, child abuse, luring and voyeurism. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP launches special unit to investigate sex crimes

Debris believed to be from the 2021 Zim Kingston freighter spill is shown being collected off Palmerston Beach, on Vancouver Island B.C. in this handout image provided by the by the environmental organization Epic Exeo from February 2022. Those who walk the beaches say debris from the 109 shipping containers that went overboard is still washing up onshore. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Epic Exeo **MANDATORY CREDIT**
From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on Island shores

18-year-old Sophia Adamek of Langford has signed with Liberty University in Virginia to play Div. 1 hockey alongside her sister Zosia starting next fall. (Courtesy of Sophia Adamek)
Langford sisters reuniting on the ice for U.S. university hockey team

Ron Rice, executive director of the Victoria Native Friendship Centre. June 2021 (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
3 Greater Victoria residents receive medals for being awesome citizens