Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, left, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during first period NHL second-round playoff hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, May 26, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, left, tries to get the puck past Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom during first period NHL second-round playoff hockey action in Calgary, Thursday, May 26, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

McDavid nets OT winner as Oilers beat Flames 5-4 to reach Western Conference final

Edmonton finishes off series in five games

The Edmonton Oilers defeated their Alberta rival Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime in Game 5 of their second-round NHL playoff series Thursday night to advance to the Western Conference final.

More coming.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CalgaryEdmontonhockeyNHL

Previous story
Victoria HarbourCats baseball season includes inaugural BC Cup competition

Just Posted

RCMP have received at least six different reports of vehicles being vandalized from French Beach to Port Renfrew. (File - Black Press Media)
Gas tanks drilled, fuel stolen from vehicles between French Beach and Port Renfrew

Shadow puppet performance will be part of the William Head on Stage theatre installation. (Courtesy of William Head on Stage)
Victoria installation highlights 40 years of prison theatre from William Head on Stage

Dunsmuir middle school teacher Sue Duvall organized a 1950s themed car show for the school May 26 as part of her class project on novel The Outsiders, and as a last hurrah before her retirement at the end of the school year. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Retiring middle school teacher in Colwood gives Dunsmuir the ‘50s treatment

The four B.C.-based West Coast League teams will battle for bragging rights and look to earn the inaugural BC Cup this summer. (Courtesy of Victoria HarbourCats)
Victoria HarbourCats baseball season includes inaugural BC Cup competition