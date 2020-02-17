The 2019-20 Oak Bay High ski and snowboard team. (Tina Horwood Photo)

Oak Bay athletes rule the slopes at Island ski and snowboard series

Oak Bay boys take top ski, snowboard honours

Students from Oak Bay High and Monterey middle school hit the slopes last week for the most recent competition in the Island Race Series.

It’s a banner year for Oak Bay High, as the southernmost high school on Vancouver Island hit the podium in all four race disciplines. They’ll fly to Cranbrook for provincials on March 2 to 4.

“Our ski and snowboard team raced incredibly fast, and for the first time, Oak Bay won Islands in boys and girls ski and snowboard races,” said Oak Bay High team coach Tina Horwood.

READ MORE: It’s all about the camaraderie for Oak Bay skiers

Oak Bay athletes finished in the top four race times for skiing and snowboarding. Griffin Hart won the Island ski title followed by teammates Grayson Gammon, Sam Meyer and John Horwood in second, third and fourth. On the snowboard, Jake Trumble won Islands, with Evan Graham, Hudson Board and Ben White also finishing in the top four, respectively.

Oak Bay’s Colleen McKee won silver in the girls’ snowboard event.

READ ALSO: Slalom a high for young Oak Bay skiers headed to B.C. Games

Hart and Trumble took gold in all three races they were in.

“We have spent the last six weeks going to Mount Washington,” Horwood said. “Training is always on Sunday afternoons, while the four races were on Mondays. When there is a Monday race, we spend Sunday night in chalets on the hill.”

Four of the top six racers in the girls’ skiing event were from Oak Bay, as Silken Shepard finished with the single fastest time at last weekend’s race.

The high school team is in its seventh season and has a solid pipeline of incoming athletes from Monterey middle school.

Monterey’s Grade 8 ski team, coached by principal Ken Andrews, also had a terrific season with team members racing for the first time.

The Monterey girls finished third among Vancouver Island teams.

“It’s a remarkable feat since they are racing against older and more experienced Grade 9 to 12 students,” Andrews said.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

oak bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria teen heads to BC Winter Games with badminton team
Next story
Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Just Posted

Two-vehicle crash in Langford sends one to hospital Monday morning

Driver sent to hospital with unspecified injuries

Recent arrests skim surface of Victoria’s human trafficking problem

Port city makes desirable place for traffickers flying under the radar

Victoria Canadian Forces member honored with exceptional Rotary Club award

Capt. Jacqueline Zweng is the Western Canada Ambassador of Wounded Warriors Canada

Oak Bay athletes rule the slopes at Island ski and snowboard series

Oak Bay boys take top ski, snowboard honours

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Canucks acquire forward Tyler Toffoli from Kings in push for playoffs

Vancouver sends Schaller, Madden, pick to L.A.

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

Most Read