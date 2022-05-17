Oak Bay High girls claim soccer city championship

The Oak Bay High senior girls soccer team celebrates the city title. The team won the Ryan Cup May 12 with a 4-0 victory over Claremont secondary. (Courtesy Richard Fast)The Oak Bay High senior girls soccer team celebrates the city title. The team won the Ryan Cup May 12 with a 4-0 victory over Claremont secondary. (Courtesy Richard Fast)
The Oak Bay High senior girls soccer team celebrates the city title. The team won the Ryan Cup May 12 with a 4-0 victory over Claremont secondary. (Courtesy Richard Fast)The Oak Bay High senior girls soccer team celebrates the city title. The team won the Ryan Cup May 12 with a 4-0 victory over Claremont secondary. (Courtesy Richard Fast)

The Oak Bay High senior girls soccer team reigns as city champions.

The team won the Ryan Cup on May 12 with a 4-0 victory over Claremont secondary. The team defeated Belmont in the quarterfinals and edged out Reynolds in penalty shots in the semi-final.

Captain Davin Fisher and central midfielder Ana Brulot-Sawchyn had outstanding performances in the final coach Richard Fast said.

The Oak Bay High team battles for a berth at provincials in the AAA Island championships in Nanaimo this week.

READ ALSO: Students, teacher, community members in Oak Bay, Victoria replace library

Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

oak bayoak bay highOak Bay High School

Previous story
Leaf star Mitch Marner’s SUV stolen in armed carjacking in Toronto

Just Posted

Lucas Gentina holds up the Chilean flag with the name of his home town scrawled on it. (Courtesy of Robert Borthwick/Cold Ocean Diver)
Saanich Peninsula Hospital’s ‘Aquaman’ splashes up in North Saanich

Bridget Ducker (left), Dolores Dowler and Mary-Ann Tennent with a collection of quilts. (Kevin Laird - Black Press Media)
Sooke quilters sewing warm welcome for Ukrainian refugees

Despite the day’s rainy weather, about 30 members of the Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club made their way to the Gorge for fun races on May 15. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club gets a restart on the Gorge

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in Sooke. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Police have ‘person of interest’ in Sooke murder probe