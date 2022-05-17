Oak Bay High girls claim soccer city championship

The Oak Bay High senior girls soccer team celebrates the city title. The team won the Ryan Cup May 12 with a 4-0 victory over Claremont secondary. (Courtesy Richard Fast) The Oak Bay High senior girls soccer team celebrates the city title. The team won the Ryan Cup May 12 with a 4-0 victory over Claremont secondary. (Courtesy Richard Fast)

The Oak Bay High senior girls soccer team reigns as city champions.

The team won the Ryan Cup on May 12 with a 4-0 victory over Claremont secondary. The team defeated Belmont in the quarterfinals and edged out Reynolds in penalty shots in the semi-final.

Captain Davin Fisher and central midfielder Ana Brulot-Sawchyn had outstanding performances in the final coach Richard Fast said.

The Oak Bay High team battles for a berth at provincials in the AAA Island championships in Nanaimo this week.

