Photo of runner Percy Williams seen July 28,1932. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Olympic gold medals won by Percy Williams to be replaced 43 years after theft

Williams took first place in the 100 and 200-metre races at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam

The family of a historic Canadian Olympian is set to receive a pair of new gold medals Friday, more than 40 years after the originals won by sprinter Percy Williams disappeared.

Williams took first place in the 100 and 200-metre races at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, becoming just the third athlete in history to win both events.

The Vancouver native’s medals were donated to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame and were on display when they were stolen in 1980. They were never recovered.

Williams’ family requested the medals be replaced, and the Canadian Olympic Committee worked with the International Olympic Committee to recreate them based on specifications from the 1928 Games.

Newly minted medals will be presented to the family on Friday before being donated to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame as part of a new display about the sprinter’s legacy.

Williams, who died in 1982, was inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 1949 and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1955 before being made an Officer of Canada in 1979.

HeritageOlympics

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
High Court won’t hear appeal from media outlet in Jake Virtanen sex assault case

Just Posted

Jeffrey Ellom, the child and youth education coordinator at the Victoria Compost Education Centre, with one of the outdoor worm composting bins at the Fernwood site. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria educator exposes the secret world of worm herders

The first RapidBus route between the West Shore and downtown Victoria to begin on April 10. The RapidBus route aims to have transit faster and more reliable than driving a car. (Contributed - B.C. Transit)
Victoria transit commission chair prioritizes collaboration for regional transportation

The Hope Centre at 6626 Sooke Rd. Sooke was forced to close its emergency homeless shelter on Wednesday night. (File - Black Press Media)
Lack of staff forces Sooke emergency shelter to close during extreme weather

Bike patrol officers with the West Shore RCMP arrested two Tuesday (Feb. 21) for possession of stolen property and drugs after they were found riding a stolen hospital wheelchair along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Two arrested after West Shore RCMP spot them riding stolen hospital wheelchair