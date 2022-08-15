Team Quebec’s Olivier Rioux plays in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game against Team Alberta at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Welland, Ontario Thursday, August 11, 2022. The 16-year-old Terrebonne, Quebec native is 7-foot-6 and recognized by Guinness World Records as the tallest teen in the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Team Quebec’s Olivier Rioux plays in a men’s basketball quarterfinal game against Team Alberta at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Welland, Ontario Thursday, August 11, 2022. The 16-year-old Terrebonne, Quebec native is 7-foot-6 and recognized by Guinness World Records as the tallest teen in the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton

Ontario leads Canada Summer Games with most golds, most medals

Ontario has the most gold with 40

Organizers and athletes are taking a two-day break to catch their breath, but when action resumes Tuesday at the Canada Summer Games everyone will be trying to catch Team Ontario.

Ontario, with 40 gold medals, leads the overall medal standings with 90. British Columbia, with 33 silver medals, is next with 70, followed closely by Alberta with 63.

Quebec has 55 medals, followed by Manitoba with 10 and Saskatchewan and New Brunswick with 10 each.

Newfoundland and Labrador has eight medals, Nova Scotia has five and Prince Edward Island has two. Nunavut has one medal.

Still looking to win a medal of any colour are the Yukon and Northwest Territories.

Ontario has the most gold with 40, B.C. has the most silver with 33 and Ontario has the most bronze with 28.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Formerly of Langford’s Pacific FC, Alejandro Diaz scores in first game for new team

Just Posted

An altercation between an on-shore angler and another man led to the first man being seriously injured, Sooke RCMP say. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
RCMP investigating after Victoria man injured in attack on Sooke beach

A fishing boat with thousands of litres of fuel onboard sank between Greater Victoria and Washington state on Aug. 13. A sheen spanning more than three kilometres was reported to have entered Canadian waters by that evening. (U.S. Coast Guard Pacific West Coast district/ Twitter)
Sunken fishing boat causes oil spill that spread to Greater Victoria waters

A Canada goose family enjoys a Monday morning breakfast together at Oak Bay’s Kitty Islet. Bruce Harrison of Ducks Unlimited Canada said the abundance of geese in B.C. causes water contamination, algae blooms and messy sports fields. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)
Canada goose poop problem in Greater Victoria needs new solutions, experts say

A detour is available while a portion of the Galloping Goose Trail is closed in Colwood. (Courtesy of the City of Colwood)
Galloping Goose section closed for a week due to sewer work