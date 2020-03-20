Three-hundred participants competed in the TriStars Sooke 10K last April. (Jack Most/Sooke News Mirror)

Organizers cancel Sooke 10K over COVID-19 concerns

Many other spring races also scratched

The TriStars Sooke River 10K run, scheduled for April 5, has been cancelled because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The event, which has been held for more than 10 years, is organized by the Vancouver Island Runners Association and is part of the Island Race Series.

RELATED: Russell, Tschanz wins Sooke 10K

Spokesperson Louise Hodgson-Jones said the decision was made to cancel the event when B.C. health officials recommended cancelling all gatherings of more than 250 people.

“Safety of our participants and volunteers are of utmost importance,” Hodgson-Jones said.

Between 300 to 400 people register run the event each year.

Hodgson-Jones said next steps are still being determined and will be announced in the days ahead.

The Sooke 10K is only the latest of the spring runs cancelled by organizers. Earlier this month the eight-race Island Race Series axed its last three races, while the ever-ppopular TC 10K was also scratched.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke Fastball ready to swing into season

Just Posted

Sooke man building his own submarine

Homemade sub nears completion

Killer whales make visit to Sooke

Pod sighted from East Sooke to Otter Point

Island Health has 96 ICU beds and 140 ventilators if needed

Hospitals are ready to respond with pandemic protocols

Health care workers bring COVID-19 testing to Langford residents at home

‘Let us come to you,’ says pharmacist Michael Forbes

UVic confirms COVID-19 diagnosis of student living off-campus

Risk of community transmission low, says Island Health

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

Island doctor says health authority dropping the ball on COVID-19

A physician at the Campbell River Hospital says the public isn’t being… Continue reading

Organizers cancel Sooke 10K over COVID-19 concerns

Many other spring races also scratched

Quadra Islanders ask non-residents to avoid unnecessary visits

Residents of island off east coast of Vancouver Island concerned about COVID-19 impacts

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

Most Read