Organizers cancel Sooke 10K over COVID-19 concerns

Many other spring races also scratched

Three-hundred participants competed in the TriStars Sooke 10K last April. (Jack Most/Sooke News Mirror)

The TriStars Sooke River 10K run, scheduled for April 5, has been cancelled because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The event, which has been held for more than 10 years, is organized by the Vancouver Island Runners Association and is part of the Island Race Series.

Spokesperson Louise Hodgson-Jones said the decision was made to cancel the event when B.C. health officials recommended cancelling all gatherings of more than 250 people.

“Safety of our participants and volunteers are of utmost importance,” Hodgson-Jones said.

Between 300 to 400 people register run the event each year.

Hodgson-Jones said next steps are still being determined and will be announced in the days ahead.

The Sooke 10K is only the latest of the spring runs cancelled by organizers. Earlier this month the eight-race Island Race Series axed its last three races, while the ever-ppopular TC 10K was also scratched.



