Pacific FC completes roster with Marco Bustos, one of the league’s MVP finalists

24-year-old is one of the quickest players on the pitch, says head coach

Pacific FC has its full roster of players for their 2021 season with the re-signing of star player Marco Bustos.

The 24-year-old from Winnipeg had an impressive season at the 2020 Island Games on Prince Edward Island with five goals and 10 assists.

This year, the five-foot-six player was one of the finalists for Canadian Premier League’s MVP title. Also, he’s made 25 appearances with Valour FC in Winnipeg and was the team’s top scorer before joining Pacific FC.

ALSO READ: Belmont grad signs with Pacific FC

“Bustos is a player who has tremendous ability and is working hard every day to become a better player, said head coach Pa-Modou Kah. “He has shown qualities of an MVP Player in this league and hopefully he will take the progress from this year into next season.

Kah refers to him as an integral part of the club and “one of the quickest players on the pitch,” as he’s been with the team since 2019, the inaugural year of the Canadian Premier League.

This comes after the team re-signed goalkeeper Nolan Wirth and defensive midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour in early December. This brings a total of 18 players on their roster.

The CPL is scheduled to start its third season in spring 2021.

READ MORE: Pacific FC partners with Sooke School District soccer academies

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Pacific FCsoccer