Pacific FC last Canadian Premier League team to require fans to be vaccinated

Fans will need to have at least one COVID-19 dose to attend next home game on Oct. 16

Vancouver Island soccer fans will need to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Pacific FC’s next home game if they want to be in the Starlight Stadium stands. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Vancouver Island soccer fans will need to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Pacific FC’s next home game if they want to be in the Starlight Stadium stands.

The move, announced on Monday (Sept. 27), brings the West Shore football club in line with the rest of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) when it comes to requiring some sort of vaccination to attend games.

As of PFC’s next home game, anyone aged 19 and older will have to show proof that they’ve received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and one form of picture ID before they’re allowed to enter the stadium. Pacific’s next game at Starlight is scheduled for Oct. 16, when they’ll welcome Winnipeg’s Valour FC.

Effective Oct.31, everyone aged 12 and older will have to show they’re fully vaccinated before entering the stadium.

British Columbia currently only requires attendees to show their B.C. vaccine card at indoor sporting events, but a news release said Pacific FC and the City of Langford recognize that “while (Starlight Stadium) is an outdoor venue, maintaining social distancing is not feasible.”

READ: Immunization record cards no longer accepted as grace period ends for B.C vaccine card

“As the number of cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, we have a duty of care to our community,” the release said.

Pacific FC was the last CPL team to announce some sort of vaccine requirement for attending games. Besides children under the age of 12, Valour FC has only had fully vaccinated fans at its Winnipeg matches for almost all of the 2021 season.

The three Ontario teams are subject to that province’s two-dose requirement for fans, which took effect on Sept. 22. The Calgary Cavalry’s full-vaccination mandate for fans came into effect on Sept. 22 and fans attending FC Edmonton games must have at least one dose starting on Sept. 29. Both Alberta teams are also allowing fans to be in the stadium if they can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours (Edmonton) or two days (Calgary) of kickoff.

PFC reminded fans that masks still need to be worn in all indoor locations at the stadium, including washrooms and suites.

READ: Pacific FC shoots past Cavalry FC to Canadian Championship semis

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Pacific FCWest Shore