Pacific FC lose 1-0 to Halifax on own goal, retain top spot in CPL

Pacific FC limped to a 1-0 loss to Halifax Wanderers FC away from home on Thanksgiving Monday, but the Langford-based soccer club remains in top spot in the Canadian Premier League.

The game was tied until the 83-minute mark, when a Halifax corner kick caromed into the net off Pacific defender Abdou Samake.

The visitors enjoyed slightly more possession during the match, but failed to generate a single shot on target throughout, compared to four by Halifax, which moved into fourth place with the win.

With five games left in the regular season, Pacific FC hosts Winnipeg-based Valour FC this Saturday (Oct. 16) at 3 p.m. at Langford’s Starlight Stadium.

Despite the loss in Halifax, Pacific FC (11-6-6) still leads the CPL table thanks to a 3-1 Valour win Monday over second-place Forge FC. If the regular season ended tomorrow, Pacific would open the playoffs against Halifax.

Another big match on the docket for Pacific is the Canadian Championship semifinal, happening Nov. 3 against Toronto FC of Major League Soccer at BMO Field in Toronto. Pacific opened that tournament with a 4-3 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, then beat Cavalry FC 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

