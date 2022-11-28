Quebec-native Pierre Lamothe joins Pacific FC from Halifax Wanderers. (Courtesy of Pacific FC)

Quebec-native Pierre Lamothe joins Pacific FC from Halifax Wanderers. (Courtesy of Pacific FC)

Pacific FC sign Halifax Wanderers midfielder Pierre Lamothe

Lamothe scored the winner against PFC when they played the Wanderers in August

Pacific FC’s roster is taking shape as they announce the signing of Halifax Wanderers midfielder Pierre Lamothe, plus a fleet of returning faces.

Lamothe will be familiar to PFC fans, having scored a stunning winner against PFC to give the Wanderers a 1-0 victory in August.

“Pierre is a player in this league with real ability,” James Merriman, PFC head coach, said in a statement. “He is known for his good engine, technical quality on the ball and vision and control in tight areas. He shows up in critical areas with a weighted pass and can also finish. Pierre has a quiet confidence and drive to push for more as a player.”

Lamothe came through the Montreal Impact’s academy system, as well as winning a national U Sports Championship during his time at Universite de Montreal.

“I decided to join Pacific FC because it allows me to come into a team where I’ll be able to showcase my qualities as a player and add my touch to a team already full of talent and potential,” Lamothe said in a statement. “I’m at a point in my career where I want to win, so joining a team like Pacific that has developed a winning culture over the past years feels like the best decision to reach my goals as a footballer.”

PFC has also announced the re-signing of local player Sean Young – who came through the club’s Vancouver Island academy – as well as defender Georges Mukumbliwa, young midfielder Abdul Binate and goalkeeper Emil Gazdov.

Lamothe is the 11th player to be announced as part of Pacific’s roster for the 2022 season. The team will also include Cedric Toussaint, Djenario Daniels, Easton Ongaro, Josh Heard, Amer Didic and Thomas Meilleur-Giguere.

READ MORE: Langford’s Pacific FC re-sign star centre-backs

READ MORE: Langford-based Pacific FC poaches lanky goal poacher

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Pacific FCsoccerWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sports announced for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games
Next story
Saanich driver wins gold south of the border at 29th American Road Race of Champions

Just Posted

The Victoria Shoebox Project is looking for donations to help fill more than 700 shoeboxes by Dec. 16, with each and everyone of them destined for a woman in need. (Courtesy Victoria Shoebox Project/Facebook)
Victoria Shoebox Project looking to fill 735 shoeboxes

Bill Okell shows off his gold medal with Flatout Motorsport’s 1994 Mazda Miata, after a surprise GTL class victory at the Sports Car Club of America 29th American Road Race of Champions. (Courtesy Bill Okell)
Saanich driver wins gold south of the border at 29th American Road Race of Champions

Quebec-native Pierre Lamothe joins Pacific FC from Halifax Wanderers. (Courtesy of Pacific FC)
Pacific FC sign Halifax Wanderers midfielder Pierre Lamothe

The B.C. legislature building decorated with a fine dusting of snow in December 2021. A mix of snow and rain is in the forecast this week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria forecast prompts opening of warming centres, heads up from Canadian weather report star

Pop-up banner image