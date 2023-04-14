Jack Garner is a member of the VI Wave ‘07 Boys team and also spent time with local club Gorge FC as a young player. (Courtesy Pacific FC)

Pacific FC signs two Island boys to roster

Sami Marvasti, 16, and Jack Garner, 17, are signed on CPL developmental contracts

Two local lads have been added to Pacific FC’s roster ahead of the 2023 season.

The pair are from the club’s development program Van Isle Wave. Sami Marvasti, 16, and Jack Garner, 17, have signed Canadian Premier League developmental contracts, which allow amateurs to be added to a professional club’s roster without losing the ability to train and play with their amateur team.

Marvasti, who spent part of his youth career with local club Saanich Fusion FC, is a centre midfielder. He currently plays for the VI Wave ‘06 Boys team, but is eyeing a debut for the senior team this year.

“It’s nice being home, being on the Island. It’s just amazing and all the guys just bring me in like we’re all family,” Marvasti said.

Garner is a member of the VI Wave ‘07 Boys team and also spent time with local club Gorge FC as a young player.

“This is an exciting step in the youth development inside of Pacific FC,” said Shawn Fiddick, executive director of Youth Programs, Pacific FC. “Both players have been role models and exemplary in their performance both on and off the field.”

The team also announced they were signing goalkeeper Emil Gazdov to a three-year contract that’ll keep him at the club until 2026. Gazdov, 19, is the heir apparent to departing goalkeeper Callum Irving, who moved to newly formed Vancouver FC during the off-season.

Another young prospect has put ink to paper with PFC. Drafted defender Eric Lajeunesse, 19, signed a U SPORTS Contract, allowing him to maintain his U SPORTS eligibility while earning professional experience. He was picked with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Pacific FC players start preparations for new season

Pacific FC

 

Sami Marvasti, 16, said he’s hoping to make his debut for Pacific FC at some point during the upcoming season. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)

Previous story
Vancouver Island Wave Program member Sami Marvasti makes the tackle during Pacific FC’s pre-season training, held at the PISE (Pacific Institute for Sport Education) in Saanich on Feb. 24. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Pacific FC signs two Island boys to roster

