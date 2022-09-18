Pacific FC tie 1-1- against rivals Forge

Fans packed into the stadium for the game, over 4,600 to witness Pacific FC play against C.S. Herediano during their CONCACAF round of 16 tie at Starlight Stadium on Aug. 16. (Simon Fearn/Black Press Media)

Pacific FC played out a tense 1-1 draw against Canadian Premier League rivals Forge FC at Starlight Stadium on Sunday (Sept. 18) evening.

The game got off to an unpopular start as Forge caught the home team napping, with former PFC man Alessandro Hojarbpour scoring a header after three minutes and being treated to a chorus of boos.

The Tridents awoke quickly after the goal, putting in a number of meaty challenges as they sought a way back into the game. And it came quickly with neat interplay between Marco Bustos and Kunle Dada-Luke giving the right back space to fire across a cross. The goalkeeper fumbled and in the ensuing scramble the ball bobbled into the net with new man Jordan Brown celebrating what would have been his first goal of the season, but the goal was given as an own goal, making the score 1-1.

Both teams had chances with goalkeeper Callum Irving earned his stripes with two key saves, first saving well from Forge danger-man David Choiniere on 19 minutes after nearly getting caught outside of his box.

Irving’s heroics stepped up to another level 15 minutes later as he pulled out a miraculous save from close range against his former teammate Terran Campbell, who had the goal at his mercy but couldn’t convert from close range. Irving kept the game at 1-1 and that’s how it stayed till half-time.

The second-half was a quieter affair. Things got a little chippy – there were five yellow cards in total plus one to a PFC staff member on the bench – perhaps to be expected considering the teams’ rivalry in the past few seasons. Forge’s Kwasi Poku had the best chance of the half when he broke in behind and charged towards Irving’s goal, but his shot bounced off the crossbar, with PFC scrambling to clear, keeping the score 1-1 on 69 minutes.

Ultimately the game would end 1-1.

With the draw, PFC are tied on 37 points with Valour FC, who reamin in fourth place due to their better goal difference. PFC have a game in hand, but with just four league games left to secure their playoff spot, it’ll be a tense atmosphere in the Tridents dressing room.

PFC’s next game is against Halifax Wanderers on the east coast on Saturday (Sept. 24).

