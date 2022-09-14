PHOTOS: Badminton, track and field action in 55+ BC Games kicks off at UVic

Mike Dailey, 59, attempts his third and final javelin throw in the men’s track and field pentathlon event. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Men’s pentathlon competitors prepare for the javelin throw portion of the event. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Runners enter the final stretch of the men’s 55 to 69 5,000 metre race. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) The British Columbia, Canadian and 55+ BC Games flags line the track. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Runners in the men’s pentathlon 200 metre race take off from the starting line. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Sheila Bateman (left), Lauren Reimer and Jane McDonald on the podium after medalling in the women’s 55-plus 5000 metre race. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Badminton players are ready to return serve inside UVic’s McKinnon Gym. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Dave Farrell (left) and Brian Balkwill, who travelled from Quesnel to the Island to compete in the games, warm up before their doubles match. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) Brian Balkwill practices serving ahead of his doubles match. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) UVic’s McKinnon Gym drew many spectators and competitors on Badminton’s opening day. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Athletes aged 55 and older took to the University of Victoria’s McKinnon Gym and Centennial Stadium in the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games.

The badminton and track and field events kicked off Wednesday (Sept. 14) morning with athletes travelling from all over the province to compete in the annual, multisport competition.

Track and field action was packed, with the women’s 55-plus 5000 metre, women’s 70-plus 5,000 metre, men’s 55 to 69 5,000 metre, men’s 200-metre pentathlon and men’s 1,500-metre pentathlon races all taking place.

Other events included the men’s pentathlon long jump, men’s pentathlon javelin throw, men’s pentathlon discus throw, men’s 55 to 64 hammer throw, men’s 65 to 74 hammer throw, men’s 75 plus hammer throw, women’s 55 to 69 hammer throw and women’s 70-plus hammer throw.

Badminton action also kicked off with round-robin play for all ages, including singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.

Action is set to continue for both sports, with the competition coming to a close on Saturday (Sept. 17).

Admission is free for spectators at all venues throughout the event. For more information, visit 55plusbcgames.org.

austin.westphal@saanichnews.com

