PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to Colwood for BMX Canada Nationals

Hundreds of riders from Canada and the U.S. descended on Colwood Saturday for the second day of the three-day BMX Canada Nationals at West Shore Parks and Recreation.

The event, hosted by the Greater Victoria BMX Association, is making its long-awaited return having last been held in 2016. It serves as qualifying and ranking events for riders hoping to earn a spot at the Grand Nationals later in the year.

Riders of all ages and skill levels took to the track on a sunny Saturday, offering spectators adrenaline-filled entertainment as they pedaled and flew around the track’s curves and jumps.

Association president Kyle Besler told Black Press in the lead up to the event the weekend is more than just an important opportunity for the association to raise some funds to maintain their track, and it is more than just another stop on the tour to the Grand Nationals.

“It’s also just nice to see for the sport. BMX racing is not something that’s in the mainstream, so a lot of people don’t really know it exists,” said Besler. “Then they come out and see an event like this and they are blown away. We have these riders speeding around the track, literally inches away from each other, clearing jumps getting 10, 12 feet of air on a dirt track.”

The action is set to continue on Sunday, with races running from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free for all spectators.

