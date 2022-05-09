PHOTOS: National junior tournament in Saanich boosts squash profile locally

Some Greater Victoria players had a chance to play on the big stage at last weekend’s Squash Canada junior open championships at the Cedar Hill Recreation Centre.
With the glass court – and the gold-level main draw matches being waged inside it – proving to be a spectator magnet, fans and players alike were treated to a big-time tournament feel.
“I think the best part was having that glass court and exposing our community to squash,” said Benjamin Uliana, head pro for tournament co-host Cedar Hill Squash Club. With the gold-level matches drawing large crowds Saturday night for the semifinals and for Sunday’s finals in all the age groups, it was a great way for squash fans to gather to watch the young players battle it out, he added.
Top-eight finishers among locals in the gold draw included Alex Brown, who finished fifth in girls under-19, and Anderson Brown, who also took fifth, in the boys U-15 draw. Also at the gold level, Christian Yuen wound up seventh in boys U-19, while Katie Herring placed eighth in girls U-17.
Local players also gained good experience in the companion draw held on the club’s regular courts, in conjunction with the national championship draw.
Among the top finishers in the silver draw were Lucas Quon, who topped the boys U-17 draw; Roshan Pathak, second in boys U-15; Michael Liu, second, Kieran Mackay, third and Max Arndt, fourth in boys U-13; Ryan Chow, third in boys U-19, and Reva Zucko, sixth in girls U-17.
