PHOTOS: Runners take on the Victoria Marathon

Over 8,000 runners took part in the Royal Victoria Marathon on Sunday (Oct. 9).
The course stretched in and around downtown Victoria, out into Oak Bay and back again, finishing on Belleville Street just down the road from the BC Legislature.
There were also shorter events, including an eight-kilometre race, a half marathon and a kid’s run.
Road closures were in place in Victoria and Oak Bay for portions of Sunday.
