PHOTOS: Take in some tennis with the 55+ BC Games in Oak Bay

Daphne McFarland (left) learns when her consolation game is after a loss at the Oak Bay tennis bubbles while Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games volunteers Art Hobbs (centre), sport chair for tennis, and Sophia Sperdakos collect information. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Sue Ford (left) and Indira Greenhough of Salmon Arm team up in the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games ladies’ doubles competition held at the Oak Bay tennis bubbles. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Liz Lecavalier prepares a serve at the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games ladies’ doubles competition at the Oak Bay tennis bubble on Sept. 14. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Sue Ford serves during the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games in ladies’ doubles competition at the Oak Bay tennis bubble on Sept. 14. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Indira Greenhough competes in the ladies doubles of the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games on Wednesday (Sept. 14). (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Partners Evelyn Cobley and Liz Lecavalier (in red) face Sue Ford and Indira Greenhough in an Oak Bay tennis bubble during round robin of the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) The bell that signals start of play in the cribbage competition of the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games, held at Monterey Recreation Centre in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games volunteer Penny M. Glennie tracks information during cribbage competition held at Monterey Recreation Centre in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Cribbage fills a room at the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Donald Snyder deals during cribbage competition in the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Oak Bay volunteers Anne Payne, Frieda Mountain and Sandy Armitage enjoy a lull in the action at Monterey Recreation Centre. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff) Donald Snyder and his wife Mary don hats to face the competition Barry Dillon and Perry Holley during cribbage competition in the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

An extra hum filled a pair of Oak Bay venues Wednesday as the community recreation centres hosted a series of events in the Greater Victoria 2022 55+ BC Games.

Each year, the event is hosted by a different city or region in the province. For 2022 – the first Games since it was cancelled in 2020 – Greater Victoria hosts the annual, multi-sport competition celebrating active and healthy adults.

In Oak Bay that means tennis filling Henderson and Oak Bay recreation centres, finishing Friday and Saturday with finals and medal ceremonies, as well as cribbage action at Monterey Recreation Centre, where medals will be doled out Friday.

More than 2,500 competitors will participate over four days in 22 sports and activities at venues across the Capital Region. Events include pickleball, track and field, hockey, cycling and cribbage.

Greater Victoria hosts the 55+ BC Games now through Sept. 17. Spectators are welcome and admission is free, find the venues online at 55plusbcgames.org.

