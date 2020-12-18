PHOTOS: Victoria kitesurfers take advantage of strong winds

Kitesurfers take advantage of brisk winds offshore from Dallas Drive near Clover Point on a December afternoon. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) A kitesurfer and a windsurfer take advantage of brisk winds offshore from Dallas Drive near Clover Point on a December afternoon. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) A kitesurfer takes advantage of brisk winds offshore from Dallas Drive near Clover Point on a December afternoon. (Don Denton/Black Press Media) Kitesurfers take advantage of brisk winds offshore from Dallas Drive near Clover Point on a December afternoon. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Kitesurfers took advantage of brisk winds offshore from Dallas Drive near Clover Point earlier this week.

A second wind alert was issued for Greater Victoria on Dec. 18. Southeast winds of 70 km/h could develop across south B.C., including the southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria today. Late Friday afternoon or early evening winds will ease to 40 km/h and shift to the northwest as the front passes through.

ALSO READ: Vigorous windy weather expected across Greater Victoria Friday

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.