PHOTOS: Victoria Pacific FC fans celebrate Canadian Premier League final victory

Fans of the Langford-based Pacific Football Club gathered Sunday at a downtown Victoria pub to watch and later celebrate the biggest win in franchise history, the winning of the Canadian Premier League championship.
Young fans and families alike reserved their spots at J.R. Slims on Wharf Street in anticipation of the game, which saw Pacific FC upset two-time defending champion Hamilton Forge with a 1-0 victory on the Ontario team’s home field.
The busy pub was filled with chatter before the live stream of the game brought conversations to a focused hush, broken up by the occasional applause for a rare goal stop or jeer referee calls.
The mood was high as the fans watched their team hang in there with the favoured Forge. When Alessandro Hojabrpour scored in the 59th minute, the pride in the room for Pacific FC swelled with a victorious cheer that later exploded when the final whistle blew.
