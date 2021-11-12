Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal (right) is the special guest on episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal (right) is the special guest on episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

PODCAST: Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal shares his hockey journey

Episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast showcases Canucks equipment manager Chico Dhanjal

The unique hockey journey of Abbotsford Canucks equipment manager Ramandeep ‘Chico’ Dhanjal is showcased on episode five of the Abbotsford Farm Podcast.

Dhanjal discusses how he first got involved in hockey, his time with the Humboldt Broncos and the Prince George Cougars, what sorts of tasks an equipment manager does and how he is enjoying his new home in Abbotsford.

Co-hosts Tim Dickert and Ben Lypka also preview the Abbotsford Canucks pair of home games against the San Jose Barracuda on Friday (Nov. 12) and Sunday (Nov. 14). Friday is set to be a special night, as Diwali Night will be celebrated inside the Abbotsford Centre.

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks hosting Diwali Night

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, Stitcher and Podbean

The Abbotsford Farm Podcast is on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram under the handle @abbyfarmpod.

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
Greater Victoria grads stickhandle to Junior World Cup in South Africa

Just Posted

The grave of Sub-Lt. Edward Gorton Robbins is seen in the Killaghtee Old Graveyard, County Donegal, Republic of Ireland. James Stewart lives an hour away from the cemetery and has been looking after the grave since he discovered it several years ago. He is now searching for Robbins’ surviving relatives in Greater Victoria. (Photo Courtesy of James Stewart)
Irish man searching for Greater Victoria family of Canadian wartime sailor buried abroad

Co-founders of the Victoria chapter of Orange Shirt Day Eddy Charlie and Kristin Spray stand with a framed orange shirt featuring a design by Indigenous artist Bear Horne and a quote from Charlie. This shirt is on display in the B.C. legislature following a presentation ceremony on Oct. 27. (Photo courtesy of Kristin Spray)
Framed orange shirt in B.C. legislature Hall of Honour culminates two years of work

National field hockey player Nora Struchtrup of Oak Bay heads to South Africa to compete in the Junior World Cup. (Courtesy Nora Struchtrup)
Greater Victoria grads stickhandle to Junior World Cup in South Africa

Sooke district council is opening the door to email voting with alternative approval process elections. (Image - Facebook)
Sooke allows email ballots on alternative approval process voting