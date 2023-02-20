PODCAST: Jeremy Roenick scored more than 500 goals in the NHL

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Jeremy Roenick, one of three U.S. born players to score more than 500 goals in the NHL.

Playing for six teams in his NHL career Roenick amassed 1200 points in 1300 games.

Roenick was known for giving back to the fans, it was an understanding of what it meant to be the fan on the other side.

Roenick tells Bob Marjanovich, ‘Gordie Howe dumped a bunch of snow on my head while I was watching the Hartford Whalers practice in when I was seven and then winked at me and ruffled my hair up, it was me and Gordie for 20 seconds, just the two of us. He picked me out, but for me it was a crazy cool experience’.

Roenick said he wanted people and the fans to realize that acknowledgement was really important in life.

Concussions, unfortunately were a part of the game for Roenick.

‘I took a hundred mile an hour shot and shattered my jaw in 28 places, had major concussion, missed nine weeks, and went right back into the playoffs. Only get another concussion in Toronto in the second round and get another mini concussion in round three in the conference finals against Tampa.

