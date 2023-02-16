Record-breaking turnout expected at Sooke 10K

The fourth race in the Vancouver Island Race Series is on Feb. 26

Organizers expect the largest field ever in the 22-year history of the Westcoast Sooke 10K.

The race starts and finishes in front of Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., with the early start at 10:30 a.m. and the main run at 11 a.m.

Runners can register online at www.islandseries.org or Frontrunners in Langford. Race number pick-up is available at Frontrunners on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or on race day at EMCS from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.

Vancouver Island Race Series president Christopher Kelsall expects more than 400 participants in this year’s race.

“The Westcoast Sooke 10K is growing, like the rest of the Vancouver Island Race Series is. This year, the first three races were each the largest they have been in a decade. Sooke is projecting to have the biggest turnout in its history,” Kelsall said.

The out-and-back course winds along Edward Milne Road and Sooke River Road to the Sooke Potholes.

“The Westcoast Sooke 10K is a fun event with a beautiful course that ends with a two-kilometre stretch of downhill running. This year, there will be Driftwood Brewery beer on hand — there is some added incentive right there,” Kelsall said.

This year’s race should be hard fought, with some of the top racers close in points to claim the Island Race Series title.

In the club standings, the Prairie Inn Harriers lead with 1,373 points. Second place is Ceevacs Road Runners (1,086 points), and third is Run to Beer Comox Valley (653 points).

The Vancouver Island Race Series wraps up on April 23.

