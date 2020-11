Dylan Forsyth scored four goals as the Reds beat the Yellows 8-4 in the inaugural Sooke Cup played last weekend at Fred Milne Park.

Other Reds’ markers came from Kyle Dodge, Al McKay, Cam Fishcher and Simon Harold, while Mike McKay, Daniel Bergerud, Calvin Cormier, and Aaron Worcester scored for the Yellows.

The Sooke Cup is a men’s club challenge cup.



