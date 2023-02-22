Sooke Minor Hockey Association begins registration for the 2023-24 season in March. Involvement in hockey encourages personal growth in many ways, says association president Carrie Coleman. (Heather Grove photo)

Registration for Sooke Minor Hockey opens on March 1

Officials say personal growth and community benefits extend beyond the ice

Youth involved in minor hockey can score benefits beyond what takes place on the ice.

Involvement in hockey encourages personal growth in a variety of ways, said Carrie Coleman, president of the Sooke Minor Hockey Association.

“Canada’s game is about more than skating and skills needed on the ice,” Coleman said. “Hockey teaches children and youth about teamwork, inclusion, community and leadership. These are great skills to have at any age, and we want more children in our community to reap the benefits of the sport.”

It’s also a great way to make new friends, Coleman noted.

Sooke Minor Hockey offers programs for all levels, including age-based recreational, representative or competitive selection-based leagues.

Registration for the 2023-24 season opens March 1 and can be completed online at sookeminorhockey.ca/content/registration.

For more information, visit sookeminorhockey.ca.


East SookeSookeWest Shore

