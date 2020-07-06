Renowned Greater Victoria hockey player back to help with female youth teams

Micah Zandee-Hart has played for the senior national team since 2016

Micah Zandee-Hart, a member of the Team Canada Senior National Team since 2016, will return to Greater Victoria to help with female hockey teams on the Island in the upcoming season.

A renowned Saanich Peninsula hockey player will soon glide back to her hometown ice.

Micah Zandee-Hart, a member of the Team Canada Senior National Team since 2016, will return to Greater Victoria to help with female hockey teams in the upcoming season.

“Micah is eager to be involved with the growth of women’s hockey in her hometown of Victoria and will be helping with mentorship and development for future seasons including on-ice sessions and interactive video conferences,” said the Capital Region Female Minor Hockey Association (CRFMHA) in a press release.

Zandee-Hart has a rich hockey history on the Island, and throughout Canada. Growing up, she played 10 seasons with the Peninsula Minor Hockey Association and spring hockey for the Island Stars and Team Pacific. In 2012, she moved to Penticton to play for the Okanagan Hockey Academy, and became a member of Team BC in the Canada Winter Games. Later on, she played on Team Canada on multiple occasions, and for Cornell University from 2015 to 2020.

Zandee-Hart was also supposed to compete at the World Championships in Halifax, but the event was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The CRFMHA was formed in 2017 with a goal of developing and advancing youth female hockey skills in the CRD. The organization noted that since launching programming in 2019, they have drawn 79 new players to the sport.

For more information on CRFMHA, please email info@crfmha.ca.

