Royal Colwood set to host to Toyota Junior Golf World Cup qualifyng tournament

Players from 6 countries compete April 11 to 14 for spots in World Cup event in Japan

Golfers from six countries will aim to qualify for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup, when Royal Colwood Golf Club hosts a qualifying tournament April 11 to 14.

The 54-hole stroke play event, organized by Golf Canada, will determine which boys and girls teams will advance to the World Cup tournament hosted in June at the Hakusan Village Golf Club in Tsu City, Japan.

The qualifier welcomes 28 athletes (16 boys and 12 girls) hailing from countries including Canada, Australia, Great Britain/Ireland and New Zealand.

“We are pleased the Royal Colwood Golf Club has another opportunity to partner with Golf Canada and host this prestigious event. This year we hope the Canadian teams can be encouraged by local support and qualify through,” club general manager Winston Michell said in a release.

Canada last hosted the Toyota Junior World Cup qualifier in 2018, when both the both the Canadian girls and boys teams successfully qualified to play in Japan. There, Canada’s girls team tied for third place, and the boys, whose members included Royal Colwood member Nolan Thoroughgood, finished 14th.

The upcoming tournament in Colwood marks the sixth time Canada has hosted the qualifier.

Last year and 2020’s Toyota Junior Golf World Cup events were postponed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

